12 Store-Bought Butter And Shortbread Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

Butter and shortbread cookies are ideal when you want a rich cookie that isn't overwhelmed with additional flavors and mix-ins. The rich buttery base speaks for itself — when done well, that is. A classic butter cookie is similar to shortbread but typically has more sugar, which gives it a hint of sweetness. They are often baked at a higher temperature to slightly caramelize the sugar, making them slightly sweeter and smoother in texture. Shortbread is usually more crumbly, almost sandy, with a noticeable butter taste.

With that in mind, I set out to buy as many shortbread and butter cookies as possible to get a better sense of what's out there. Since these are still quite comparable, I was looking for a buttery cookie with a rich crumb. The keyword is "buttery," because butter is a big factor for me. While some recipes use lard or other shortening ingredients, I specifically wanted to see butter on the ingredients list, as butter is a starring ingredient in making high-quality shortbread cookies, as well. The sweetness or overall crumbliness wasn't a factor, but texture and size were. The taste, texture, and size varied, but I'm confident I found a few fantastic options.