I Tried 5 Girl Scout Cookies And Their Dupes To See Which Is Better

As we settle into every new year, there's always one thing to look out for once spring rolls around: Girl Scout cookies. Every year, like clockwork, Girl Scouts set up camp in front of stores and other businesses, selling boxes of familiar and fan-favorite cookies to raise funds for their local troops and councils. It's something to look forward to, especially fresh off a harsh winter — nothing quite warms the spirit like the bite of a Thin Mint, Samoa, or peanut butter-infused Do-si-do.

Of course, since Girl Scout cookie season is indeed, well, seasonal, that leaves a gap in the year where you can't easily find or buy cookies. Various cookie brands have caught on and released similar types of cookies — ones so similar that they can really only be described as Girl Scout cookie dupes. Are the cookie dupes actually any good, though? And more importantly, do they taste anything like classic Girl Scout cookies? These are the questions I set out to answer by comparing five popular Girl Scout cookies and their store-bought dupes.

In doing so, I first considered how good each cookie tastes on its own. Then, I got a little more nitpicky with the similarities, pinpointing whether the respective dupes can truly get away with calling themselves that. Finally, I determined which cookie I liked better — the OG Girl Scout version or store-bought dupe — so you can rest easy knowing that even once the Girl Scouts stop selling for the year, you can still get your cookie fix.