The 3 Girl Scout Cookie Dupes Hiding At Walmart
It's that time of year again. College basketball is in full swing, spring is slowly coming around the corner, and Girl Scouts are selling everyone's favorite nostalgia-loaded treats. But Girl Scout cookie season only runs until mid-March, so you need to track down those roadside booths as fast as you can. However, if you don't make it in time or you develop a craving another time of year, there are some great alternatives available at Walmart.
You can find dupes for three classic Girl Scout cookies at the retailer: Peanut Butter Patties, Samoas, and Thin Mints. The dupes aren't specifically labeled as such, but it's pretty easy to identify them, especially since the packages are the same colors. The combinations and shapes are also nearly the same –- and the flavors are pretty darn similar.
The Great Value Fudge Covered Peanut Butter Filled Cookies, which is similar to a Peanut Butter Patty, features a crunchy cookie that's been topped with a familiar layer of peanut butter and chocolate, while the Great Value Fudge Mint Cookies, Walmart's version of a Thin Mint, are made with crispy chocolate cookies and cool peppermint. The Samoa dupe is the Great Value Caramel Coconut & Fudge Cookies, and it even has the same donut-like shape and chocolate drizzle. There are some minor differences, but they're all rated pretty highly –- and they're cheap too, costing just $2.26 per package.
Some fans say these cookies are 'so much better'
The peanut butter cookies have a 4.7 star rating on the Walmart website, where customers call them "crazy good" and "delicious in every way possible." Walmart uses chocolate cookies for the base, rather than the Girl Scouts' vanilla, but some think this actually makes them superior, with one person saying, "I used to eat Girl Scout Cookies to get this same flavor, but this cookie is so much better and a little richer."
People love the Caramel Coconut & Fudge Cookies too, calling them a "great and cheaper alternative". A pair of Youtube reviewers say they "honestly can't tell the difference" between the two, while an Influenster reviewer says, "If you absolutely love Samoas you have to try this." As for the Fudge Mint Cookies, apparently Thin Mints have "met their match," as one fan puts it. "If you did a taste test blindfolded you wouldn't know the difference," another says.
You can find Girl Scout copycats at Dollar Tree too, by the way. But the sales of Girl Scout cookies help fund member programs so maybe it's best to follow this TikTok user's advice: "Here's my dad math: Buy Girl Scout cookies when they're available (support the cause!). Stock up on the Great Value versions the rest of the year."