The 3 Girl Scout Cookie Dupes Hiding At Walmart

It's that time of year again. College basketball is in full swing, spring is slowly coming around the corner, and Girl Scouts are selling everyone's favorite nostalgia-loaded treats. But Girl Scout cookie season only runs until mid-March, so you need to track down those roadside booths as fast as you can. However, if you don't make it in time or you develop a craving another time of year, there are some great alternatives available at Walmart.

You can find dupes for three classic Girl Scout cookies at the retailer: Peanut Butter Patties, Samoas, and Thin Mints. The dupes aren't specifically labeled as such, but it's pretty easy to identify them, especially since the packages are the same colors. The combinations and shapes are also nearly the same –- and the flavors are pretty darn similar.

The Great Value Fudge Covered Peanut Butter Filled Cookies, which is similar to a Peanut Butter Patty, features a crunchy cookie that's been topped with a familiar layer of peanut butter and chocolate, while the Great Value Fudge Mint Cookies, Walmart's version of a Thin Mint, are made with crispy chocolate cookies and cool peppermint. The Samoa dupe is the Great Value Caramel Coconut & Fudge Cookies, and it even has the same donut-like shape and chocolate drizzle. There are some minor differences, but they're all rated pretty highly –- and they're cheap too, costing just $2.26 per package.