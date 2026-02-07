Make These Easy And Decadent Peanut Butter Cookies With 3 Ingredients You Already Have

At the risk of editorializing, few things in life are better than peanut butter and the rich, comforting, gooey pleasure it brings, which needs so little in order to be enjoyed — two slices of bread will do, or if you're feeling particularly indulgent and lazy, sometimes just a spoon. This uncomplicated charm is well demonstrated by the fact that perhaps the best peanut butter cookies you will ever taste require only three ingredients, all of which you probably already have in your kitchen.

The novice can often be intimidated by baking and its seemingly endless potential pitfalls. If this sounds familiar, then this is the recipe for you. Developed by Michelle Bottalico, all you need is peanut butter, brown sugar, and one large egg. Mix these ingredients into a thick, creamy dough that is just as decadent as it looks, then scoop and form balls of dough with a teaspoon, pressing down on each with your thumb to create depressions in its surface. Separately, combine peanut butter and brown sugar into smaller balls, which are then rolled in the remaining sugar and deposited in the center of each cookie. After baking for 10 to 12 minutes, allow to rest for a further five (honestly, the most difficult part of the recipe will be resisting the urge to try one as they cool, but stay strong — touching them at this stage may result in the cookies crumbling under your touch).