These Dollar Tree Cookies Are A Girl Scout Copycat, According To Customers

With National Girl Scout cookie season kicking off in early January and typically ending around April, there is but a brief window to enjoy these beloved baked goods. Notably split between two different bakeries, there is some variance as to the taste and texture of the cookies based on your specific location. If you're into Thin Mints, however, Dollar Tree's Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies may be a dupe that will allow you to enjoy a familiar favorite all year long.

Fans on Reddit posit that the Dollar Tree cookies bear a strong resemblance to the Girl Scout cookies with a nearly 100-year old history. One user states, "These taste exactly like GS Thin Mints." Bolstering this opinion, another shares, "I did a taste test with real GSC and these and I couldn't tell a single difference in flavor." Someone else on the platform alleges, "It's made by the same company that makes thin mints for girl scouts."

A review on the Dollar Tree product page echoes this, saying, "These are likely the same as GS Thin Mints. They are made by Interbake LLC, parent company of ABC Bakers, one of the two companies that make Girl Scout cookies." At a price point of $1.25 per nine-ounce box, this can be a great holdover in between supporting your local Girl Scout troop during cookie season. With a close chocolate-mint taste and crispy texture, these Dollar Tree hidden gems are great to keep on hand for entertaining.