One Of The Best Sugar-Free Store-Bought Cookies Is A Delightful Shortbread Treat

Many of us limit our sugar consumption, including cutting it out completely, for all different reasons. Whether it's a personal choice, part of a health journey, or necessary due to a medical condition, we deserve the ability to stick to this plan without having to sacrifice the odd treat. No sugar shouldn't equal no fun when it comes to snacks, right? The good news is that there are plenty of sugar substitutes out there, from stevia to monk fruit, but the tricky bit comes in when it comes to actually finding baked goods like cookies that nix the sugar and still taste good. Determined to find some scrumptious options, we ranked nine store-bought sugar-free cookies. One of our top favorites was Voortman Bakery Zero-Sugar Fudge-Striped Shortbread Cookies.

Highkey Sugar-Free Original Sandwich Cookies came in at number one, a strong contender for an Oreo alternative. But if you're a fan of buttery traditional shortbread, Voortman's is the winner for you. These ranked higher than Murray's Sugar-Free Shortbread Cookies — they didn't nail the shortbread texture and were sweetened with sorbitol and malitol, which can bother your digestive system — as well as plain shortbread cookies also from Voortman, which lacked flavor and included sorbitol and malitol, too. While the fudge-striped version also has these two sweeteners, which are best consumed in moderation, they're a serious upgrade in the flavor department with rich chocolate made from real cocoa and buttery shortbread. And, they nail the crisp, crumby shortbread texture.