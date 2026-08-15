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Pinwheel sandwiches are one of the best party appetizers out there. When everyone expects the usual lineup of cheese, crackers, and a good dip or two, a platter of pinwheels is a pleasant surprise that leaves guests satiated in a way no other cold appetizer can. Pinwheels essentially take the flavors of your favorite sandwiches and roll them up into delicious bite-sized pieces, making for fun, easy-to-snack-on little bites that are almost endlessly customizable.

Considering that pinwheels are usually made with flat pieces of deli meat and sliced cheese all rolled up into tortillas, developing this summer veggie pinwheel sandwiches recipe (which is completely vegetarian) required a little bit of creativity. By roasting squash and eggplant into soft pieces and layering them on top of lemony smashed chickpeas and creamy whipped feta, these vegetarian pinwheels are not only easy to roll but are also bursting with layers of flavor. To hold it all together, I used lavash, a unique flatbread, which adds a nutty, earthy flavor that elevates the pinwheels even further, truly making them the ultimate party appetizer.