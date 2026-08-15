Summer Veggie Pinwheel Sandwiches Recipe
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Pinwheel sandwiches are one of the best party appetizers out there. When everyone expects the usual lineup of cheese, crackers, and a good dip or two, a platter of pinwheels is a pleasant surprise that leaves guests satiated in a way no other cold appetizer can. Pinwheels essentially take the flavors of your favorite sandwiches and roll them up into delicious bite-sized pieces, making for fun, easy-to-snack-on little bites that are almost endlessly customizable.
Considering that pinwheels are usually made with flat pieces of deli meat and sliced cheese all rolled up into tortillas, developing this summer veggie pinwheel sandwiches recipe (which is completely vegetarian) required a little bit of creativity. By roasting squash and eggplant into soft pieces and layering them on top of lemony smashed chickpeas and creamy whipped feta, these vegetarian pinwheels are not only easy to roll but are also bursting with layers of flavor. To hold it all together, I used lavash, a unique flatbread, which adds a nutty, earthy flavor that elevates the pinwheels even further, truly making them the ultimate party appetizer.
Gather the ingredients to make summer veggie pinwheel sandwiches
These pinwheels are made up of three layers: roasted vegetables, smashed chickpeas, and whipped feta. For the roasted vegetable layer, you'll need a small eggplant and a large summer squash (or two smaller squash), olive oil, salt, and pepper. For the chickpeas, you'll need a can of drained chickpeas, lemon, parsley, basil, and a little more salt and pepper. Then, for the third layer and assembly, you'll need crumbled feta, Greek yogurt, garlic, salt, pepper, and two sheets of lavash.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a baking sheet with foil.
Step 2: Oil and season the vegetables
Arrange the eggplant and squash on the baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Step 3: Roast the veggies
Roast for 20 minutes, until softened.
Step 4: Smash the chickpeas
In the meantime, add chickpeas to a large bowl and smash with a potato masher.
Step 5: Stir the herbs and lemon juice into the chickpeas
Stir ½ teaspoon lemon juice, the parsley, basil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper into the smashed chickpeas. Set aside.
Step 6: Add the whipped feta ingredients to a food processor
Add the feta, yogurt, garlic, ½ teaspoon lemon juice, and a pinch each of salt and pepper to a compact food processor or blender.
Step 7: Blend to make whipped feta
Blend until smooth.
Step 8: Spread the whipped feta onto the lavash
To build the pinwheels, lay out a piece of lavash on a work surface and spread with half of the whipped feta.
Step 9: Layer with chickpeas
Top the feta layer with half of the chickpea mixture.
Step 10: Top with roasted vegetables
Layer half of the diced squash and eggplant on top of the chickpea mixture.
Step 11: Roll the lavash tightly
Roll the lavash tightly from one long side to the other, forming a log. Repeat the process with the remaining lavash and filling ingredients.
Step 12: Slice and serve the pinwheels
Slice across the logs in ½-inch segments to form pinwheels. Serve right away.
What to serve with summer veggie pinwheel sandwiches
Summer Veggie Pinwheel Sandwiches Recipe
These summer veggie pinwheel sandwiches feature layers of roasted eggplant and squash, whipped feta, and smashed chickpeas for a party-perfect appetizer.
Ingredients
- 2 cups finely diced eggplant
- 2 cups finely diced yellow squash
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
- ½ teaspoon pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 (15 ½-ounce) can chickpeas, drained
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice, divided
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped basil
- 4 ounces crumbled feta
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 clove garlic
- 2 sheets lavash
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a baking sheet with foil.
- Arrange the eggplant and squash on the baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
- Roast for 20 minutes, until softened.
- In the meantime, add chickpeas to a large bowl and smash with a potato masher.
- Stir ½ teaspoon lemon juice, the parsley, basil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper into the smashed chickpeas. Set aside.
- Add the feta, yogurt, garlic, ½ teaspoon lemon juice, and a pinch each of salt and pepper to a compact food processor or blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- To build the pinwheels, lay out a piece of lavash on a work surface and spread with half of the whipped feta.
- Top the feta layer with half of the chickpea mixture.
- Layer half of the diced squash and eggplant on top of the chickpea mixture.
- Roll the lavash tightly from one long side to the other, forming a log. Repeat the process with the remaining lavash and filling ingredients.
- Slice across the logs in ½-inch segments to form pinwheels. Serve right away.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|446
|Total Fat
|18.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|30.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.5 g
|Total Sugars
|8.6 g
|Sodium
|776.1 mg
|Protein
|18.4 g
How do I keep the lavash from cracking when I roll or slice it?
Lavash is an excellent tortilla substitute because it has a similar thickness and pliability but with a nuttier, earthier taste. Like tortilla, though, lavash can also crack, so you may need a few tips to keep it from cracking. The cracks usually happen when the lavash is too dry, so keeping the sheets enclosed or covered until ready to use is important. If the lavash still feels dry, you can spray it lightly with water to hydrate it, or cover it with a damp paper towel and microwave for a few seconds to improve pliability.
Even if your lavash is perfectly moisturized, you may find that it still cracks when being cut. If your lavash is cracking every time you slice, you may need to adjust your knife's position. Instead of forcing the knife straight down, work the tip across the roll, scoring the lavash gently across the top. Once scored, gently increase the pressure of the knife and slice using a back and forth motion to cut through the rolled ingredients and through the lavash. Cutting it slowly and gently is the best way to prevent cracks in lavash, which can sometimes be finicky.
Can I make these pinwheel sandwiches in advance?
Pinwheels can be made in advance, but the further you prepare them ahead of time, the more soggy the lavash or tortilla will become. With this pinwheel recipe, which features a whipped feta spread, the lavash becomes soggy within about 2 to 4 hours of being made. Because of this potential for sogginess, I would best recommend assembling the pinwheels directly before serving for the best results.
If you are short on time and want to take something off of your plate before guests arrive, you can also prep all of the ingredients in advance and assemble the pinwheels just before serving. Roast the vegetables, make the whipped feta, and smash the chickpeas separately, then store each element refrigerated. You can prepare each filling layer upwards of four days in advance and then assemble just before serving, which is the best way to minimize prep time without compromising flavor or texture.