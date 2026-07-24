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Creamy and bright with a beautiful verdant hue, Green Goddess dressing has taken the salad world by storm — but this luxurious dressing isn't just for salads. It's perfect for a variety of foods, including sandwiches, grilled meats, and even potato salad. Since it's a mayonnaise-based dressing with ingredients like fresh herbs, lemon juice, and garlic, it works well with eggs, and more specifically deviled eggs. With that inspiration in mind, this Green Goddess deviled eggs recipe transforms the classic appetizer we all know and love into something impeccably fresh, bright, and herby.

When making actual Green Goddess dressing, you'll come across a whole slew of herb choices depending on which recipe you're looking at, so there's some flexibility with the herbs here as well. I chose parsley, basil, chives, and dill as the herbs for this dish, but do use what you have on hand if needed. Cilantro, tarragon, and chervil are other good choices. I've gone lighter on the mayonnaise and added Greek yogurt to make the dressing a bit lighter and tangier without sacrificing creaminess. The resulting deviled egg makes for one truly delicious appetizer, and it provides an easy way to upgrade a classic dish without much extra fuss.