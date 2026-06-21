I Tried 5 Methods For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs And This Was The Best

There are many ways to hard-boil eggs. Some people feel very strongly about their method of choice — and they also feel strongly about peeling those hard-boiled eggs. I personally love my method of hard-boiling eggs, which gets me the ideal texture I want every time. I place enough water in the pot to cover all of the eggs, and then I turn on the stove until it hits a rapid boil. Then, I put on the lid, shut off the stove, and leave the eggs in the hot water for eight minutes. After the timer goes off, I drain the water.

While I've always found that this method of hard-boiling eggs has worked well for me, I haven't quite found one specific method for peeling them. That's why I decided to test out several egg peeling methods to see which one is truly the best. To do this experiment, I hard-boiled my eggs and tried each method in rapid succession, so there wasn't much difference in the starting temperature for each method. Then, I compared how easy each one was and how smooth each egg came out. So without further ado, let's get crackin'.