Mini Bacon and Gruyère Quiche Cups Recipe

Creamy, custardy, and customizable, quiche is a powerhouse breakfast, brunch, or light lunch that is both filling and easy to make, all while being elegant to serve. Unfortunately, that's also what makes quiche difficult for busy mornings or elaborate gatherings, especially when you're making it from scratch. While reheating slices or making it sheet-pan-style can suffice in a pinch, quiche still requires a fork and knife, making it nearly impossible to eat on-the-go.

To satisfy both a quiche craving and a busy morning or party-planning, this recipe turns the full-sized pie into mini, one-bite cups of soft, eggy quiche with that classic combination of nutty Gruyère and smoky bacon. Even from scratch, these tiny quiches take half the time to prepare — and yield enough mini pieces to fuel your entire work week, or serve as hors d'oeuvres at parties; the small size and crispy crust make it easy for guests to snack on while mingling. Offering all the elegance of the full-sized pie in tiny, bite-sized portions, these quiche cups are the perfect way to have a wonderfully delicious breakfast, even on-the-go.