Caprese Breakfast Quiche Recipe

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It took me a long time to love quiche –- it was actually only a few years ago, when I was working at a bakery across town, that I finally came around to it. This bakery made them deep dish-style, meaning it was an all-day cooking affair for our head baker, who would make the enormous quiches every Friday to serve throughout the weekend. One lucky Friday she sliced a piece for the bakers to share, and I experienced loving quiche for the first time –- so much so that I went home and versed myself in all of the tips of making a similarly creamy deep dish quiche in my own springform pan.

Since then, I've made dozens of regular-sized quiches for all types of breakfast occasions. There's nothing you can't put in a quiche, but some of my most favorite combinations have been classics like this caprese. Infused with green basil pesto and topped with fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato, it's a bold, classic flavor perfect for any time of the year. Fluffy and creamy, the custardy filling perfectly complements the fresh mozzarella and basil flavor, while the tomato bakes into a perfectly soft and tangy topping. Full of flavor and easy to put together, this caprese breakfast quiche is the perfect way to start the morning.