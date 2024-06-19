12 Tips You Need When Making Quiche

First things first: Home cooks often bake their quiches in a pie plate, because it's the first thing that comes to mind. But this is a bad idea. They just aren't deep enough, so the custard filling (a quiche is essentially just a savory custard) tends to overcook and toughen. A deep-dish pie plate will do in a pinch, but you probably have a better alternative already in your kitchen.

Ideally, your quiche needs to be 2 to 2 ½ inches deep in order for the custard to cook properly. A springform pan is one of the few that most of us own, and it gives the required depth. It's also easy to serve from, because once the quiche has baked and cooled, you can simply open the spring and either transfer it to an attractive plate or serve it right from the pan's bottom. Alternatively, if you have a cake pan with a fixed ring but a removable bottom, that will work too.

Restaurant supply stores often sell cake rings, which are just the round sidewall of a cake pan. Chefs and bakers like them, because you can set several of them on a sheet pan and bake multiple quiches (or cakes) at once. You can find those online. At home, I use a made-for-the-purpose quiche pan, 9 ½ inches in diameter and over 2 inches deep, with attractive fluted sides and a lift-out bottom. It's worth owning one, if you love quiche.