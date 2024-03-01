Do Dried Herbs Ever Expire?

Dried herbs truly are the heart of the kitchen, bringing a burst of concentrated flavors and a whiff of aromatic joy to our favorite dishes. These essential spices add a special touch, making every meal a little more delightful. In the classic bazaars of spices, they are typically presented in large bags or petite jars, and curiously, they very often lack a stated expiration date. But does this mean they are immortal in our pantries?

The answer is that dried herbs don't spoil in the traditional sense; however, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research, they do lose their potency over time. Typically, dried leaves such as basil, oregano, and thyme, and ground or powdered spices such as cinnamon or turmeric, have a slightly more fleeting essence. These can sit in your pantry for six months to three years before starting to fade into a shadow of their former selves.

For those who prefer unground versions of spices, there's good news. These whole spices, from peppercorns to cinnamon sticks, fare better than ground ones and have a longer shelf life. With less of their surface area exposed, they can better retain their aromatic oils and flavor compounds. Properly stored, whole spices can continue to enhance your culinary creations for up to four years.