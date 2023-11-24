Nutmeg Helps Spinach Flavor Pop When Making Savory Crespelles

Nutmeg is most famous for being a topping for eggnog and as a popular baking spice in America. However, if you only think of nutmeg as a baking spice, you're missing out on its unique ability to amplify flavors in your savory dishes. Nutmeg is the key to bringing out the individual flavors in the Tuscan Spinach and Ricotta Crespelle recipe by Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone.

"Nutmeg is normally in more creamy kinds of Italian sauces, but it is such a versatile spice that it goes great in sweet or savory dishes," Morone explained. "In this, it really highlights the flavor of the spinach."

The nutmeg isn't a prominent flavor in the dish, you can almost think of it the same way that salt is used in baking. In Morone's dish, the woody flavor of nutmeg helps to bring out the earthiness of the spinach and cut through some of the richness of the dish. Nutmeg even makes an appearance in several different cuisines from French to Italian, even Jamaican cuisine. A pinch of nutmeg can create more depth in your dishes and take your food to the next level.