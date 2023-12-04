Use Gruyère Cheese For The Creamiest Quiche

Quiche is a simple yet easily customizable meal option that gives savory breakfast an elegant, French-inspired charm. From meat-lover favorites like classic bacon quiche Lorraine to nutrient-packed loaded vegetarian quiche, there are endless ways to elevate your eggs — and adding cheese is at the top of the list. You just can't go wrong when adding cheese to eggs, but there is one variety that will make your quiche extra smooth and delicious: Gruyère.

Alpine in origin, Gruyère is named after Gruyères, a town in the canton of Fribourg in Switzerland. Made from whole cow's milk, Gruyère has a soft texture, a mild flavor, a high milk fat content, and a high water-to-oil ratio, making it exceptionally melty. This meltiness factor is what makes Gruyère the perfect cheese selection for wonderfully creamy quiche, all without overpowering the other flavors of the dish. Gruyère's ample moisture content aids the melting process, allowing it to blend with runny whisked eggs. Its balancing creaminess also helps keep your eggy custard from developing a tough, rubbery texture in the oven — a make-or-break point for your quiche.

Coupled with the right egg-to-milk ratio, adding Gruyère to your quiche creates a soft, thick texture for the best breakfast bite. An elevated quiche may seem more complicated than standard egg breakfasts, but with an easy preparation process and a few of your favorite ingredients, you can grace your breakfast table with a morning meal that lets cheese take the spotlight.