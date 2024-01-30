A Pinch Of Salt Is All You Need To Boost The Flavor Of Store-Bought Tomatoes
It's a common complaint: Store-bought tomatoes just don't have the same taste as the homegrown variety; in fact, they can be downright tasteless. But if you don't have a garden at your disposal, your only option is to either forgo eating tomatoes altogether or spend your dollars on the tasteless ones. Luckily, there is a third option, buy your tomatoes from the store and salt them. Salting store-bought tomatoes is a great way to draw out the liquid that is interfering with their taste.
To use this technique, start with slicing, dicing, or cutting up your tomatoes for whatever you are making, placing them in a strainer perched over a bowl, and sprinkling them with salt. You want to let them set for about 15 minutes. The salt is going to draw out all the excess water while bringing out the true flavor of the tomatoes. It's important that you do this before you add the tomatoes to your chopped caprese salad or BLT or all of that moisture is going to wind up making a mess of your meal.
Salt your tomatoes responsibly
When it comes to the type of salt you use for salting, you want to use shun table salt and instead opt for kosher. Don't go overboard with this seasoning. You don't want to add so much salt you are gasping for a glass of water when you bite into them. Plan for about a teaspoon of salt per pound of tomatoes.
Why are there tasteless tomatoes? According to LiveScience, researchers found that "13 flavor-associated volatiles were significantly reduced in modern varieties relative to heirloom varieties." Tomato volatiles, which are vital to the fruit's flavor, are synthesized airborne compounds that stimulate nasal receptors. The researchers also noted that refrigerating tomatoes can also change the volatiles — further depreciating flavor. That's why it's recommended if you love that sugary, acidic taste of a good tomato, sans all that water, you should try and purchase an heirloom variety. If they aren't available, stick to the smaller tomatoes, which contain higher sugar levels.