A Pinch Of Salt Is All You Need To Boost The Flavor Of Store-Bought Tomatoes

It's a common complaint: Store-bought tomatoes just don't have the same taste as the homegrown variety; in fact, they can be downright tasteless. But if you don't have a garden at your disposal, your only option is to either forgo eating tomatoes altogether or spend your dollars on the tasteless ones. Luckily, there is a third option, buy your tomatoes from the store and salt them. Salting store-bought tomatoes is a great way to draw out the liquid that is interfering with their taste.

To use this technique, start with slicing, dicing, or cutting up your tomatoes for whatever you are making, placing them in a strainer perched over a bowl, and sprinkling them with salt. You want to let them set for about 15 minutes. The salt is going to draw out all the excess water while bringing out the true flavor of the tomatoes. It's important that you do this before you add the tomatoes to your chopped caprese salad or BLT or all of that moisture is going to wind up making a mess of your meal.