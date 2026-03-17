11 Store-Bought Breakfast Egg Bites, Ranked
When it comes to "the most important meal of the day," it can be difficult to make breakfast a priority. When you only have minutes to get ready, have a quick bite, and be out the door, early morning meals can become an afterthought. Breakfast is the time to fuel yourself for the day ahead, and egg bites are the perfect protein-filled meal to get the day started.
When even meal prep becomes a hassle, prepared grab-and-go meals are a great way to save precious time. Tons of brands have jumped on the egg bite bandwagon, with healthy options like egg white and spinach, to indulgent cheese and bacon. They only take a minute or two to heat up and are easily transportable without sacrificing quality. It's important to start the day on the right note, and with so many options available, it can be hard to know which ones satisfy those breakfast cravings and which fall flat. I decided to test out 11 different breakfast egg bites to see which brand makes the best egg bites on the market.
11. 365 Whole Foods Market Spinach & Egg White Egg Bites
When it comes to organic shopping, Whole Foods has led the movement for national grocery chains. The company prioritizes supplying high-quality, sustainable, and organic products, so I had high hopes for its egg bites. Whole Foods has its own line of products, 365 by Whole Foods, including a variety of breakfast items. There are a few egg bite options from 365 by Whole Foods, but I chose the spinach and egg white variety, as it's a common flavor combination across other brands.
Upon trying, the first thing that jumped out to me was the texture of the bite. The bite was prepared with a sous vide method, so I expected it to be moist and fluffy. It had a fluffy quality, but the consistency tasted grainy and drier than I prefer. In terms of flavor, spinach notes came through at the forefront, and there was a subtle hint of feta in the backend. Aside from those notes, the bite ended up being the blandest on this list. I'd skip this one because of the gritty texture and lack of flavor.
10. 365 Whole Foods Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Egg Bites
Although I am typically a fan of the products at Whole Foods, the store's egg bites were my least favorite out of this list. Along with the spinach and egg white bite, I opted to try another popular egg bite flavor combination, uncured bacon & cheddar cheese. When heating this one up, I knew I'd prefer it to the other 365 by Whole Foods egg bite option. The aroma of bacon filled the kitchen, so I hoped it'd pack some flavor.
When it comes to texture, this bite had a chewier exterior than the other option. It felt quite dry and a bit cakey, but it didn't have the grittiness of the Whole Foods egg white bite, which is a small win. I expected more flavor-wise, though. There was a slight savoriness from the bacon, but I thought it'd be more prominent based on the smell of the bite. There were visible bits of bacon at the surface, but they were so small you'd hardly even notice they were there.
As for the cheddar cheese, it felt like more of an afterthought. If you didn't know the ingredients, you'd barely be able to identify it. This one was not my favorite, but it beats out the other Whole Foods bite texturally.
9. Applegate Egg, Uncured Bacon, & Cheese Frittata Bites
Applegate is largely known for its array of organic hot dogs, but the brand has its fair share of breakfast products as well. Applegate carries items like breakfast sandwiches, breakfast sausages, and frittata bites. The brand sells two kinds of frittata bites, and I tried both. One of the bites was the classic, egg, uncured bacon, and cheese flavor combo.
This bite had a more prominent egg flavor than any of the other bites I had. The cheesiness came through, likely due to the inclusion of both cheddar and Swiss cheese. The bacon bits were small but added more savoriness to the bite than the Whole Foods version. The eggy taste was the most dominant, and the flavors didn't feel well-balanced. The bite had a drier, chewy exterior layer with a semi-moist interior. It could be a bit more moist for my preference, but overall it was still solid. This bite is decent, but nothing to write home about.
8. Veggies Made Great Tomato Basil Frittata
Veggies Made Great definitely fits a lot of herbs and veggies into its frittatas. The brand's tomato basil frittata has tomato, cauliflower, zucchini, and basil in its bites, along with mozzarella cheese. So far, this was the most moist bite on the list. The exterior was slightly drier, but the interior was bouncy and fluffy. The bite didn't have a lot of visible veggies, but the flavor was strong. The umami from the tomato came through immediately, likely due to the physical bits of tomato amplified by dehydrated tomato and concentrated tomato water.
Bright herbaceous basil notes were present in the backend of each bite, which paired well with the tomato. The milky flavor of the mozzarella was subtle but present. Although cauliflower and zucchini are in the frittata recipe, I couldn't really pinpoint them. However, I can't complain about eating extra veggies in my breakfast bite. Overall, this was a pretty flavorful bite, but slightly too tomato-heavy for my liking. If you aren't big on tomatoes, definitely avoid this one.
7. Kirkland Sous Vide Egg White with Cheese Trio & roasted Red Pepper
Costco's Kirkland brand egg bites come in packages with 10 bites each, which is a bit of a commitment if you are unsure about whether or not you'll like the product. Although some of the other egg bites on this list were prepared via the sous vide method, Costco's egg white bites tasted the most aligned with what I'd expect from a sous vide egg bite. Texturally, this bite was very soft, similar to a custard or a steamed egg in consistency. The bite had a silky mouth feel, but needed a contrasting textural element to balance it. I wish it had a bit more chew. The roasted red pepper bits were a decent size and maintained their structure after cooking, but were still too soft to contrast the light eggs.
The bite included Monterey Jack cheese and Parmesan cheese, along with the mild cottage cheese that is also featured in many of the other bites here. The cheese and butter in the recipe gave the bite a slightly salty, buttery taste and smooth texture that paired well with the bits of roasted bell pepper dotted throughout. The flavor overall was quite subtle. It'd be a good base to elevate your eggs with your own seasonings. On its own, it is a solid choice, just not the most impactful.
6. Trader Joe's Cheese, Spinach, and Kale
The Trader Joe's egg bites come in packages of two, which is nice because it's less of a commitment if you don't end up loving the product. Luckily, I enjoyed this one. The Trader Joe's egg bites are the only ones on this list that were refrigerated, so they had a shorter shelf life, but since they came two to a pack, they'd likely get eaten pretty quickly. Trader Joe's has a few egg bite options available, but I opted to try out the cheese, spinach, and kale egg white bites.
These bites were moist, fluffy, and soufflé-like. Good-sized pieces of kale and spinach were riddled throughout. There was a clean, earthy flavor from the leafy greens, and it had slightly salty, tangy notes from the feta cheese. There was a slight hint of garlic, likely from the seasoning blend. Overall, if you are looking for a quick, healthy breakfast and frequent Trader Joe's, this is a good option.
5. Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittata
This Walmart freezer find is a great breakfast option for those looking for a quick, veggie-packed breakfast. Veggies Made Great prioritizes vegetables first in all of its products. I mean, it's in the name. Visually, these spinach egg white frittatas looked jam-packed with vegetables. It looked like there were more veggies than eggs in these frittata bites, and you could taste them in each bite.
The frittata included a blend of spinach, tomatoes, red bell peppers, and onions. You could definitely taste the umami from the tomato bits and the earthiness of the spinach. The bell peppers and onions provided a nice layer of sweetness, and the mozzarella and gruyere flavoring of the bite gave it a subtle cheesiness that balanced out the strong vegetal notes.
Overall, this is perfect for someone who really wants to kick off their day with a fresh, herbaceous flavor profile. I enjoyed this one a bit more than the Trader Joe's because it had a more visible vegetable blend that made me feel like I was truly eating a healthy breakfast.
4. Applegate Egg, Chicken Sausage, Red Pepper, Onions & Spinach
I didn't expect to like this Applegate frittata bite as much as I did. Since I wasn't the biggest fan of Applegate's other frittata, I didn't have high hopes for this one. This bite was filled with good-sized chunks of chicken breakfast sausage, spinach, and peppers. Texturally, the bite was comparable to the brand's other frittata. It had a drier exterior layer and a semi-moist, bouncy interior.
As for the flavor, the chicken breakfast sausage was the star of the show that led to this ranking. The sausage bits were chewy, but juicy. The meat was well seasoned, and added sweetness, savoriness, and saltiness to each bite. The onions and peppers paired well with the sausage flavor, and the spinach brought a freshness that cut through the richness of the eggs, cottage cheese, and butter in the frittata. Without the sausage, it'd be a run-of-the-mill meal, but I enjoyed the taste and consistency of the sausage bits so much that this bite landed in the top half of the ranking.
3. Jimmy Dean Delights Bacon & Spinach
Jimmy Dean has released its fair share of frozen breakfast food, from breakfast burritos to simple scrambles, so it comes as no surprise that it would have a frittata in the mix. The Jimmy Dean bacon and spinach frittata was the largest egg bite on the list. It was light and airy in texture, with a solid moisture level. Small uniform bits of bacon and spinach were layered throughout the bite, not just at the top, which was a plus.
The predominant flavor at first taste was of bacon, which was both savory and smoky. The caramelized onions and Parmesan cheese in the recipe provided a robust, sweet, and tangy flavor that balanced out the smokiness of the bacon. There were both bacon pieces and an added bacon flavoring blend in the bite, which makes sense as to why it came across stronger than in other egg bites. Dried cream cheese was also included, which added to the tanginess. Mozzarella cheese rounded everything out, giving a mild, milky undertone to the bite. Overall, this was a flavor-packed bite that was more filling than the others. I really enjoyed it.
2. Trader Joe's Egg White Unexpected Cheddar Cheese & Turkey Sausage
Trader Joe's is well-known for releasing original products with unique flavor combinations. The brand's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese has a cult-like following. The cheese feels like a combination of cheddar and Parmesan, as it's both nutty and tangy with crunchy salt crystals and a slightly crumbly but still semi-soft consistency. I am a personal fan of this cheese, so I was excited to try this egg bite. Trader Joe's has the texture of its egg bites down to a science.
Similar to the previous Trader Joe's bite I tried, the consistency was moist and fluffy, with a slight chew on the exterior. The flavor of this bite was smooth and perfectly seasoned. The cottage cheese and unexpected cheddar provided mild dairy notes with a hint of nuttiness and tang. The turkey sausage was well-seasoned and savory, with a slight hint of rosemary, which I enjoyed. This bite was well-balanced with the perfect salt and sweetness level. I'd buy these bites again in a heartbeat.
1. Kirkland Sous Vide Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites
Costco is known for selling its products in bulk, and its sous vide egg bites are no different. Luckily for me, Kirkland's sous vide uncured bacon and Gouda egg bites were my favorite on the list, and half of the box has already been eaten since I first tried them. The egg base was silky with a velvety mouthfeel, similar to the other Kirkland egg bite on this list.
While texture brought the other Kirkland bite lower on the list, this time around, the bacon bits acted as the perfect contrast to that smooth base. The bacon pieces were larger in size than in other bites, and they tasted really fresh. The uncured bacon had a strong, smoky, and savory flavor that didn't read as artificial. The salt level and umami were perfect, and the inclusion of both Monterey Jack and Gouda cheese added a creamy, nutty, rich flavor to the bite. The addition of hot sauce and white vinegar in the recipe added a subtle but necessary acidity that balanced the richness of the bite itself.
Overall, this egg bite was well-rounded with robust flavor. I preferred the soft sous vide texture of Kirkland's bites when balanced with contrasting textural components. I enjoyed the flavor of both the Trader Joe's egg bite and the Kirkland in different ways, but Kirkland took the No. 1 spot due to texture.
Methodology
For this egg bite ranking, I sought out popular, well-known brands that can be accessible nationwide. Since some of these brands sell different flavor options, I focused on the combinations that were most commonly repeated. My main criteria when reviewing the egg bites were texture and flavor.
I looked at the moisture level and whether or not the flavor of the bite was well-balanced. After trying nearly a dozen egg bites, there were a few that had great flavor, but issues with mouth feel and consistency. Overall, texture became the determining factor in which egg bite claimed the No. 1 spot.