11 Store-Bought Breakfast Egg Bites, Ranked

When it comes to "the most important meal of the day," it can be difficult to make breakfast a priority. When you only have minutes to get ready, have a quick bite, and be out the door, early morning meals can become an afterthought. Breakfast is the time to fuel yourself for the day ahead, and egg bites are the perfect protein-filled meal to get the day started.

When even meal prep becomes a hassle, prepared grab-and-go meals are a great way to save precious time. Tons of brands have jumped on the egg bite bandwagon, with healthy options like egg white and spinach, to indulgent cheese and bacon. They only take a minute or two to heat up and are easily transportable without sacrificing quality. It's important to start the day on the right note, and with so many options available, it can be hard to know which ones satisfy those breakfast cravings and which fall flat. I decided to test out 11 different breakfast egg bites to see which brand makes the best egg bites on the market.