Why You Might Want To Splurge On This Popular Organic Brand When It Comes To Hot Dogs
As grocery prices rise, consumers have become increasingly cost-conscious at checkout. American chef and cookbook author, Alex Guarnaschelli, recently offered sound advice for splurging that actually saves you money, including the nugget that higher quality/better flavor ingredients can sometimes pay off. Take hot dogs, for example, a highly processed street food staple, everyone knows hot dog quality can be iffy.
While plenty of cheap versions abound, if you've ever suffered through those pale, squishy discount dogs or filler-packed pups, where chewy nubs of gristle kill any zeal you had for your meal, then you know quality matters — even in a wiener. If you want a frank that packs a flavorful punch while sidestepping some of its biggest pitfalls, you may want to splurge on a pack of Applegate Organics Uncured Beef Hot Dogs. Fans say it all comes down to taste. Reviews on the Applegate website shared, "Hands down an amazing hot dog. Due to the clean ingredients listed, I don't experience symptoms of hypertension that you would typically notice when eating processed meat."
This is by design, as Applegate prides itself on simple ingredients, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability. Their uncured hot dogs are made from 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised beef from humanely raised cattle with no antibiotics. These clean weenies are non-GMO, free from artificial ingredients, eschew fillers or chemical nitrates/nitrites, and largely avoid major allergens like wheat, milk, tree nuts, and soy. Applegate's uncured status (here's the difference between cured hot dogs and uncured ones) also delivers less sodium.
So, should you splurge on Applegate?
Hot dogs may have a reputation for containing a variety of semi-sus ingredients, but topping the list of common mistakes everyone makes with hot dogs is simply choosing bad ones. If you eat them only occasionally, it may be worth paying a steeper price for what many consumers assert is a much higher quality product and superior flavor.
Reviews show that the Applegate hot dogs are worth the price. As one Redditor stated, "These are a little expensive but SOOOOO good! This is coming from someone who hates hotdogs!" Sentiments were echoed by another commenter, "Yeah, I really like those Applegate hotdogs, uncured — so no nitrites and no carbs per dog...Good flavor too."
Applegate's devotees sing their splurge-worthy praises on the site too, extolling their requisite "snap" that lets you know you're eating a quality dog, their "dark brown color," ample size "for filling the bun," and big beefy flavor. In short, Applegate Farms Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs feel, look, and taste like really good hot dogs should — perfect in any of these best hot dog recipes.