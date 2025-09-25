The Unexpected Splurge Alex Guarnaschelli Says Actually Saves You Money At The Grocery Store

Pretty much everyone can relate to struggling with the ever-increasing prices of groceries. So, if you're anything like the rest of us, you're probably open to hearing out any and every one of the 13 ways you can save money at the grocery store. But, celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli's grocery shopping tip might sound a bit contradictory at first. That's because it also involves some unexpected, but intentional splurging.

Guarnaschelli shared tips for saving money at the grocery store in an Instagram reel – and her last tip was surprising. Nevertheless, it made a lot of sense. "If you spend a little extra money on something like a good bottle of olive oil or a good bottle of vanilla, those are things that are going to serve you time and time again," she said. "So, it's expensive, but it increases the quality of what you're eating over a long period of time."

In addition to the other helpful tips she shared — including not shopping while hungry or thirsty, meal planning, stocking your pantry with the essentials, and going in with a list — Guarnaschelli also emphasized some of the more obvious ways to save money at the grocery store. But, her recommendation of splurging on a few quality pantry items is by far the most unanticipated. Let's dive deeper into the Butter executive chef's logic.