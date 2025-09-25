The Unexpected Splurge Alex Guarnaschelli Says Actually Saves You Money At The Grocery Store
Pretty much everyone can relate to struggling with the ever-increasing prices of groceries. So, if you're anything like the rest of us, you're probably open to hearing out any and every one of the 13 ways you can save money at the grocery store. But, celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli's grocery shopping tip might sound a bit contradictory at first. That's because it also involves some unexpected, but intentional splurging.
Guarnaschelli shared tips for saving money at the grocery store in an Instagram reel – and her last tip was surprising. Nevertheless, it made a lot of sense. "If you spend a little extra money on something like a good bottle of olive oil or a good bottle of vanilla, those are things that are going to serve you time and time again," she said. "So, it's expensive, but it increases the quality of what you're eating over a long period of time."
In addition to the other helpful tips she shared — including not shopping while hungry or thirsty, meal planning, stocking your pantry with the essentials, and going in with a list — Guarnaschelli also emphasized some of the more obvious ways to save money at the grocery store. But, her recommendation of splurging on a few quality pantry items is by far the most unanticipated. Let's dive deeper into the Butter executive chef's logic.
Why should you treat yourself to expensive ingredients?
As chef Alex Guarnaschelli said, good quality ingredients mean you eat better. So while it may not be a super tangible benefit, investing in restaurant-quality pantry ingredients means you can add restaurant-quality goodness to your meals — all without having to actually pay to eat at a restaurant. Considering these items will typically last you weeks if not months, you're actually saving yourself money over time.
High quality ingredients are usually more potent than cheaper alternatives. A jar of real vanilla paste or extra virgin olive oil will last you much longer than the cheaper alternatives, simply because you don't need to use as much of it to achieve the same flavor. There are definitely expensive foods that aren't worth the splurge – but there are also expensive ingredients that are actually worth it. So, it's important to know what it makes sense to spend money on.
Vanilla, extra virgin olive oil, Parmigiano Reggiano, European-style butter, and balsamic vinegar are all among the ingredients that are worth laying down extra cash for when you can. Not only will they last you a long time, but they really do make your eating experience better. An extra bonus is that having a few, really high-quality ingredients in your pantry can inspire you to cook at home. So, whenever possible, treat yourself to the good stuff — it's worth it.