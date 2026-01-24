This Walmart Freezer Find Is A Budget-Friendly Dupe For A Starbucks Favorite

Egg bites have been dominating the breakfast space ever since Starbucks unveiled its infamous sous vide egg bites. Available in flavors like Italian Sausage and Bacon & Gruyère, the morsels are deliciously complex with a pleasantly springy texture — they even boast the nutritional benefit of being pretty protein-rich. Yet, of the many facts you need to know about Starbucks' egg bites, the most important thing worth noting is that wallet-friendly dupes do exist, which is great news for anyone who has been blowing their weekly food budget on these tasty (but expensive) morsels. In fact, when it comes to finding an inexpensive replacement for Starbucks' Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites, look no further than to Walmart's Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas.

Nothing beats a freshly warmed egg bite fresh from Starbucks, but we have to say that Walmart's Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas come pretty close to the real thing. In fact, they might even rival the frozen Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites available at Costco. Starting with cost, a package of these copycat bites contains six frozen frittatas and is reasonably priced at about $6.28 at Walmart, which means each 57-gram serving costs just over $1 — a stark contrast from Starbucks' Egg Bites that come in at $5.45 for a package of two (that's over $2.70 per bite).

In comparison to Starbucks' eggy offering, Walmart's keto-friendly dupes are roughly the same size. Nutritionally, a two-portion serving also compares to that of the coffee chain's Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites. Not to mention that the frittatas also boast a similarly light and fluffy texture, and an equally incredible amount of flavor thanks to their rich blend of ingredients that includes tomatoes, onions, mozzarella and gruyère, in addition to red peppers.