This Walmart Freezer Find Is A Budget-Friendly Dupe For A Starbucks Favorite
Egg bites have been dominating the breakfast space ever since Starbucks unveiled its infamous sous vide egg bites. Available in flavors like Italian Sausage and Bacon & Gruyère, the morsels are deliciously complex with a pleasantly springy texture — they even boast the nutritional benefit of being pretty protein-rich. Yet, of the many facts you need to know about Starbucks' egg bites, the most important thing worth noting is that wallet-friendly dupes do exist, which is great news for anyone who has been blowing their weekly food budget on these tasty (but expensive) morsels. In fact, when it comes to finding an inexpensive replacement for Starbucks' Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites, look no further than to Walmart's Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas.
Nothing beats a freshly warmed egg bite fresh from Starbucks, but we have to say that Walmart's Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas come pretty close to the real thing. In fact, they might even rival the frozen Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites available at Costco. Starting with cost, a package of these copycat bites contains six frozen frittatas and is reasonably priced at about $6.28 at Walmart, which means each 57-gram serving costs just over $1 — a stark contrast from Starbucks' Egg Bites that come in at $5.45 for a package of two (that's over $2.70 per bite).
In comparison to Starbucks' eggy offering, Walmart's keto-friendly dupes are roughly the same size. Nutritionally, a two-portion serving also compares to that of the coffee chain's Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites. Not to mention that the frittatas also boast a similarly light and fluffy texture, and an equally incredible amount of flavor thanks to their rich blend of ingredients that includes tomatoes, onions, mozzarella and gruyère, in addition to red peppers.
Walmart's Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas are a hit
According to fans online, this dupe totally stands up against the real thing. On Walmart's website, one customer shared, "Good flavor, you can taste the egg and vegetables." Another called the frittatas an "easy breakfast" that are "great for on the go." One customer even said, "Wow! I was skeptical at first, but it tastes AMAZING!! My new favorite!"
Elsewhere, on Reddit, many praised the Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas, with some customers claiming that they "love them" and that they "are so good." One Redditor even went as far as to refer to them as "life savers" during meal prep. Many also suggested ways to elevate flavors, such as crisping the frittatas up in the airfryer, serving them on toast, or adding on everything bagel seasoning and hot sauce.
Although these egg bite dupes are one of the underrated Walmart finds to add to your cart, they aren't the only stand-ins for this Starbucks staple. If you want to really save some cash and don't mind spending some extra time in the kitchen, prep a batch of your own copycat Starbucks Egg Bites to keep in the freezer for whenever the craving strikes. If you decide to make the eggy morsels from scratch you can even get creative with flavors, drawing inspiration from our easy spinach frittata recipe and experimenting with add-ins like crumbled chorizo or caramelized onions.