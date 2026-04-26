Springtime Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwiches Recipe
Whether you're looking to host the ultimate tea party or an elegant Mother's Day brunch, these fresh and pretty springtime smoked salmon tea sandwiches will be a hit. Tea sandwiches can come with all sorts of flavor profiles and fillings, and this recipe highlights the smoky, salty flavor of smoked salmon, which is paired with a bright lemon-zest-and dill-infused cream cheese and thin slices of cucumber and radish. The sandwiches also come topped off with cucumber and radish "flowers," which beautifully hone in on the springtime theme and add some impressive visual appeal (the veggie flowers are technically optional, but they sure do make these little bites that much more special).
"It really doesn't get classier than tea sandwiches, and Mother's Day is the perfect occasion to break out this recipe," recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says. "I love a good smoked salmon sandwich, and the flavored cream cheese, fresh cucumber, and soft, rich challah give this version an irresistible touch." While these bites do seem fit for a sophisticated or particularly special gathering, they're also great for more casual occasions (like a Saturday brunch, for example) when you want something impressive and fun but not overly fussy — and best of all, something that requires no cooking.
Gather the ingredients for springtime smoked salmon tea sandwiches
Challah serves as the soft bread base for these tea sandwiches, though you could use the similar brioche bread instead. For the bright and positively spring-inspired cream cheese filling, you'll need whipped cream cheese, chopped scallions, fresh dill, lemon zest, salt, black pepper, and optional capers if you want to add a briny kick.
You'll also need another tea sandwich staple, English cucumber, to layer onto the sandwiches, and you may also want fresh radishes for the same purpose (though the radishes are optional). If you'd like to make the cucumber and radish flowers to decorate the sandwiches, make sure to have extra on hand to do so. And, finally, smoked salmon rounds out the list, an ingredient that will add just the right smoky, salty, and subtly fishy pop.
Step 1: Slice the bread
Thinly slice the challah or brioche. Set it aside.
Step 2: Mix the cream cheese spread
In a small bowl, stir to combine the cream cheese, scallions, dill, lemon zest, salt, pepper, and optional capers, if using.
Step 3: Thinly slice the cucumber and radishes
Use a mandoline or sharp knife to thinly slice the cucumber (and radishes, if using). Reserve some cucumber without slicing for garnishing, if desired.
Step 4: Arrange the bread on a baking sheet
Arrange two slices of bread for each sandwich on a lined baking sheet.
Step 5: Coat some of the bread with the cream cheese mixture
Coat one side of each slice of bread lightly with the cream cheese mixture.
Step 6: Layer on the cucumber and radish slices
Top half the slices with shingled cucumber (and radish, if using) slices.
Step 7: Add the salmon
Top with smoked salmon.
Step 8: Top the sandwiches
Sandwich with the remaining bread slices.
Step 9: Decorate the sandwiches (if desired), then chill
If desired, spread a thin layer of cream cheese over the top of some of the sandwiches, and shingle with additional cucumbers and radishes. Chill in the refrigerator or freezer for 10-15 minutes to help firm up for cutting.
Step 10: Begin making the cucumber and radish flowers
In the meantime, prepare the radish or cucumber flowers if desired. Cut some ½ inch-thick slices of cucumbers and radishes for flower bases, then thinly slice any remaining. Use a piping tip or spoon to hollow out the center of the thick-cut slices.
Step 11: Layer and roll the vegetable slices
Shingle the thin slices on a cutting board, then roll up tightly.
Step 12: Finish the flower
Place into the base, then fan out the petals with your fingertips. Set aside.
Step 13: Slice up the sandwiches
Use a serrated knife to trim the crusts off the chilled sandwiches. Then cut them into small triangles, rectangles, or desired shapes.
Step 14: Arrange the sandwiches with the veggie flowers
Place the sandwiches onto a serving platter, and top with flowers, if desired (using any remaining cream cheese as glue).
Step 15: Serve or refrigerate the smoked salmon tea sandwiches
Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
What pairs well with tea sandwiches?
Springtime Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwiches Recipe
Smoked salmon, bright flavored cream cheese, cucumber, and rich challah make our elegant tea sandwiches perfect for mother's day or any spring party or brunch.
Ingredients
- ½ challah or brioche loaf
- 1 (8-ounce) container whipped cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons chopped scallions
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
- ½ teaspoon lemon zest
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 English cucumber
- 4 ounces sliced smoked salmon
Directions
- Thinly slice the challah or brioche. Set it aside.
- In a small bowl, stir to combine the cream cheese, scallions, dill, lemon zest, salt, pepper, and optional capers, if using.
- Use a mandoline or sharp knife to thinly slice the cucumber (and radishes, if using). Reserve some cucumber without slicing for garnishing, if desired.
- Arrange two slices of bread for each sandwich on a lined baking sheet.
- Coat one side of each slice of bread lightly with the cream cheese mixture.
- Top half the slices with shingled cucumber (and radish, if using) slices.
- Top with smoked salmon.
- Sandwich with the remaining bread slices.
- If desired, spread a thin layer of cream cheese over the top of some of the sandwiches, and shingle with additional cucumbers and radishes. Chill in the refrigerator or freezer for 10-15 minutes to help firm up for cutting.
- In the meantime, prepare the radish or cucumber flowers if desired. Cut some ½ inch-thick slices of cucumbers and radishes for flower bases, then thinly slice any remaining. Use a piping tip or spoon to hollow out the center of the thick-cut slices.
- Shingle the thin slices on a cutting board, then roll up tightly.
- Place into the base, then fan out the petals with your fingertips. Set aside.
- Use a serrated knife to trim the crusts off the chilled sandwiches. Then cut them into small triangles, rectangles, or desired shapes.
- Place the sandwiches onto a serving platter, and top with flowers, if desired (using any remaining cream cheese as glue).
- Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|93
|Total Fat
|5.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|21.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.4 g
|Total Sugars
|1.0 g
|Sodium
|133.0 mg
|Protein
|3.3 g
What are tips for making the best tea sandwiches?
Considering their small size and elegant appearance, tea sandwiches may seem deceptively easy to just whip together at first glance. A bite-sized snack this refined requires a bit of patience when assembling, though, and we have quite a few tips to keep in mind when making tea sandwiches. One of the biggest things to keep in mind is that since there's no cooking involved, the prep work really is on full display here.
"For the best results when making tea sandwiches, set aside some extra time so you won't be in a rush," Rosenhouse advises. "You'll want to assemble the sandwiches thoughtfully, and chill them before cutting for the cleanest presentation." She also warns against overfilling the sandwiches, tempting as it may be to load them up with cream cheese, veggies, and salmon. Overfilling will not only result in sandwiches that lack balance in the bread-to-filling ratio, but it may result in cream cheese oozing out or slices of cucumber slipping out of place.
If you don't have time to make the cucumber and radish flowers or you simply don't want to deal with them, Rosenhouse recommends opting for an edible flower petal garnish instead (to stay on the springtime theme). Otherwise, fresh dill is a tried-and-true garnish, or you can simply leave the sandwiches open-faced for a striking presentation.
How far ahead can I make these tea sandwiches?
Considering the fact that these smoked salmon tea sandwiches require a decent amount of prep work, you may be inclined to prep them in advance to make life a little easier the morning or afternoon of your meal. Per Rosenhouse, though, these delicate bites really are best enjoyed right away (and generally speaking, cucumber tea sandwiches are one variety you should never make ahead). "These sandwiches are best prepped on the day of serving for the freshest texture and flavor," she explains. "Make and assemble them as directed, then wrap them tightly and chill them until just before you're ready to serve them."
Try to make the sandwiches no more than a few hours ahead — so if you're going to serve them around lunch time, assemble them in the morning. Consider salting the cucumber slices to remove any excess moisture, and also consider adding a layer of cream cheese spread to the underside of the top bread slice to avoid direct moisture from the veggie slices hitting the bread itself. This clever trick that prevents sandwiches from getting soggy may come in handy here as well — wrap the sandwiches in paper towels before placing them into Tupperware and storing them in the fridge. Also, make sure you're not topping the sandwiches with the cucumber and radish flowers until right before serving.