Springtime Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwiches Recipe

Whether you're looking to host the ultimate tea party or an elegant Mother's Day brunch, these fresh and pretty springtime smoked salmon tea sandwiches will be a hit. Tea sandwiches can come with all sorts of flavor profiles and fillings, and this recipe highlights the smoky, salty flavor of smoked salmon, which is paired with a bright lemon-zest-and dill-infused cream cheese and thin slices of cucumber and radish. The sandwiches also come topped off with cucumber and radish "flowers," which beautifully hone in on the springtime theme and add some impressive visual appeal (the veggie flowers are technically optional, but they sure do make these little bites that much more special).

"It really doesn't get classier than tea sandwiches, and Mother's Day is the perfect occasion to break out this recipe," recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says. "I love a good smoked salmon sandwich, and the flavored cream cheese, fresh cucumber, and soft, rich challah give this version an irresistible touch." While these bites do seem fit for a sophisticated or particularly special gathering, they're also great for more casual occasions (like a Saturday brunch, for example) when you want something impressive and fun but not overly fussy — and best of all, something that requires no cooking.