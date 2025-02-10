Is there anything more leisurely than an afternoon tea? The British meal tradition is best enjoyed at a luxe hotel like New York City's Plaza Hotel, which serves specialty teas with a multitude of both sweet and savory bites. Yet whether you're at a multi-star hotel in Lake Forest, local restaurant in your home town, or in your own house, no afternoon tea is complete with a light and refreshing cucumber sandwich. The finger food mainstay is simple to make, but should be prepared with special regard to timing. That's because cucumber sandwiches can easily turn soggy, thanks to the water content of the sandwich's signature ingredient.

In general, cucumbers consist of large amounts of water — specifically, they're roughly 96% water — which means they're prone to releasing moisture when put in a sandwich. If prepared ahead of time, a cucumber sandwich is therefore likely to become soggy and overrun with moisture; the cucumbers will have plenty of time to infuse their surrounding pieces of bread with water, resulting in a wet, subpar sandwich. You therefore want to wait until the last possible minute to make your cucumber concoction. Proper care and timing guarantees a tea sandwich that's still crisp and refreshing, rather than bogged down with moisture.

As for how to best prepare a cucumber sandwich? Don't skimp on the cream cheese, which can buy you and your cucumber sandwiches a little more prep time.

