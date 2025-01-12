The Small Difference Between Afternoon Tea And Royal Tea

Good news for tea enthusiasts craving a grown-up midday aperitif: You can have it all. If you've ever sat down to a formal afternoon tea before, then you know it's an experiential dining affair. The tea consists of a three-course spread, opening with a traditional finger sandwich course (we're digging these spicy cucumber tea sandwiches with Calabrian chilis). This is subsequently followed by a scone course and a final pastry course including treats like cupcakes or tarts. If that sounds like a lot of one-note sweetness, the scones can be savory, like these tomato pesto scones. On a tri-tier cake stand, the sandwiches are customarily placed on the bottom tier, with the scones placed in the middle and the pastries on the top tier. Nothing is missing from this elaborate lineup... except for maybe a little spirit.

Advertisement

Royal tea is the same as afternoon tea but accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine. Champagne, prosecco, cuvée, and asti all fit the bill. As such, this bubbly sipper can lean as sweet or as dry as you prefer. Since this experience is all about tasting, royal tea makes a great excuse to break out the bottle you've been saving for a special occasion. Or, any budget-friendly champagne will also totally get the job done, especially if you plan on having a second (or third) glass before the tea party's over. (If you're thirsty for even more of an afternoon pick-me-up, these posh Bridgerton-themed cocktails can help.)