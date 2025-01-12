The Small Difference Between Afternoon Tea And Royal Tea
Good news for tea enthusiasts craving a grown-up midday aperitif: You can have it all. If you've ever sat down to a formal afternoon tea before, then you know it's an experiential dining affair. The tea consists of a three-course spread, opening with a traditional finger sandwich course (we're digging these spicy cucumber tea sandwiches with Calabrian chilis). This is subsequently followed by a scone course and a final pastry course including treats like cupcakes or tarts. If that sounds like a lot of one-note sweetness, the scones can be savory, like these tomato pesto scones. On a tri-tier cake stand, the sandwiches are customarily placed on the bottom tier, with the scones placed in the middle and the pastries on the top tier. Nothing is missing from this elaborate lineup... except for maybe a little spirit.
Royal tea is the same as afternoon tea but accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine. Champagne, prosecco, cuvée, and asti all fit the bill. As such, this bubbly sipper can lean as sweet or as dry as you prefer. Since this experience is all about tasting, royal tea makes a great excuse to break out the bottle you've been saving for a special occasion. Or, any budget-friendly champagne will also totally get the job done, especially if you plan on having a second (or third) glass before the tea party's over. (If you're thirsty for even more of an afternoon pick-me-up, these posh Bridgerton-themed cocktails can help.)
Royal tea is served with a glass of champagne
Despite all of these strict, specific guidelines, there isn't a set rule for when the champagne should be served at royal tea. Commonly, flutes are passed around either at the beginning of the party as guests arrive, or else served at the end as a fizzy closer. There also doesn't seem to be an exact time of day at which royal tea should be held, although royal tea is considered an offshoot of the afternoon tea tradition, which is served around 4:00 p.m. More important than the time slot is the company: both royal and afternoon teas are social affairs to be enjoyed with a small crowd. Be sure to keep your pinky down as you sip (pinkies up is bad etiquette) and never dunk those scrumptious pastries into your teacup (or your champagne flute).
Per the lore, the institution of afternoon tea was first created by Anna Duchess of Bedford, who regularly snacked on small sandwiches to curb midday munchies, then began inviting friends over to share. At the time, aristocratic families ate two structured meals each day: big breakfast and big dinner, with a long stretch in between. When kerosene lamps hit the scene in 1840, foodies were no longer restricted to dining by candlelight and began taking their dinners even later in the evenings, making the wait between meals even longer. What's less clear is when, exactly, champagne finally entered the scene, but we're just thankful that it did.