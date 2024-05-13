Watching Bridgerton Is Even Better With These Romantic Cocktails
Dear Reader, it's time to break out the champagne and canapés and place your bets because the saucy season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton" is set to drop on May 16, and you may need to whet your whistle before getting the tea from Lady Whistledown. Luckily, we have just the romantic cocktails you should be sipping while hosting your viewing party.
"Bridgerton," which follows London's high society as shipping season gets underway, is set in the Regency Era that spans 1811 to 1820. This period tale follows the courtships and tawdry marital romps and journeys of the Bridgerton family and their close and not-so-close acquaintances. While season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton and her courtship with the Duke of Hastings, and had us drinking lemonade as we promenaded, season 3 is said to focus on the friendship of Penelope Featherington, also known as Lady Whistledown, and Colin Bridgerton, and its possible transformation into something that may or may not resemble Drake's "Hot Line Bling."
But who will be awarded Whistletown's title of "incomparable?" What lavishly trimmed frocks will be worn or whose virtue will remain intact by season's end? Well, grab your cocktail shaker and get ready to drink as you wade through the episodes to find these answers; and, since these newest episodes are to focus on Penelope, whose hated, signature color is yellow, these drinks have some type of yellow element to them as a reminder of who the star is.
Lady Whistledown's lemon drop martini
While Penelope Featherington, or Lady Whistledown — her nom de plume, likes to fly under the radar and tends to hover on the fringe of every ball and outing, she is best represented by a lemon drop martini. This vodka-based drink is made with Cointreau, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice. It is a rather simplistic cocktail in both taste and ingredients and yet the complexity and depth of flavor that is created when this drink is mixed is worth experiencing.
Not to mention, it has both sweet and sour qualities that are in line with Penelope's desires to be independent, yet at the same time follow the traditional expectations of a woman getting married and having kids. Will she and Colin Bridgerton finally seal the deal? There's only one way to know for sure, dear reader, but if you are placing a bet, you may want to hedge. The beauty of a lemon drop cocktail is you can drink it as a shot if you are playing a drinking game as you view with friends or you can sip on it from a traditional martini glass.
Colin Bridgerton's Tequila Daisy
Colin has been Penelope's bestie throughout seasons 1 and 2; however, at the end of season 2, Colin said some hurtful words about Penelope that drove a one-sided wedge between the two. Specifically, he told some friends that he, "...would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington." How dare he! Especially after episode 3 of season 1, in which his mother told his sister Daphne, "You must simply marry the man who feels like your dearest friend." Foreshadowing?
As you ponder that rather romantic notion, you should sip on a tequila Daisy which is a little sweet, a little strong, and a little indecisive, similar to Colin, making it perfect for drinking during viewing parties. A tequila Daisy uses tequila, club soda, and a little sugar, but it also uses an ingredient that will change your margaritas forever. It swaps lime for the juice of a bright yellow lemon and combines it with Grand Marnier to give this cocktail a double dose of citrus flavors. The blending of the flavors of these two fruity friends is a perfect combination.
Clink your glasses with Queen Charlotte's French 75
The French 75 is named for a World War I 75-millimeter field gun, but it has a deeply romantic vibe. It is a daring and bold drink that uses Champagne, gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice. Served in a Champagne flute, the French 75 is a romantic and perfect for a brunch or a cocktail hour. This drink is bright, refreshing and it screams quiet luxury which is why fans of Queen Charlotte will find this to be the perfect boozy beverage to have in hand while watching season 3.
Serve your French 75 with some Nutella French toast or your favorite scrambled eggs, but leave room for all the gossip and flirting to unfold at Queen Charlotte's quote. Perhaps, she will finally figure out that Penelope is really Lady Whistledown, but then again, betting on any storyline in "Bridgerton" at this point might be premature.
Lady Danbury's pisco sour
A strong woman requires a strong drink, which is why if you are a fan of Lady Danbury, a pisco sour is the perfect cocktail to be kicking back with as you watch season 3. A pisco sour uses pisco which is a Peruvian brandy, along with lemon and lime juice, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, and egg whites. This drink's first shake needs no ice. Place all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and let the egg whites get foamy. Then toss in some ice and shake it again. Tasting Table's recipe for this drink calls for 2 ounces of pisco; however, if you want a stronger drink, you can use 3.
The pisco sour is sweet, velvety smooth, and frothy. It also has a bit of a botanical element to it. It is a witty and sophisticated drink that is equal to that of Lady Danbury who is always putting things into perspective for the other characters and has the ear of Queen Charlotte. It also has a light yellow hue that will have you wondering what pearls of wisdom she might offer Penelope.
Lord Bridgerton's Sazerac
The Sazerac is a very traditional drink that is made with very traditional ingredients requiring absinthe, sugar, rye whiskey, and Peychaud's bitters, along with a lemon peel for garnish. It is a cocktail that many feel has no room for improvisation, and the recipe must be followed to the letter. The Sazerac is a strong whiskey drink. It is not for the faint of heart, and yet there is something romantic about this drink where the booze takes center stage. Do not expect anything fruity or sweet, but it does have notes of licorice thanks to the bitters. The lemon peel adds a fragrant aroma that imparts itself on the whiskey.
The Sazerac is a drink that is all about balance and worthy of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, Colin's oldest brother. Anthony Bridgerton is all about duty and upholding the honor of his family. While his responsibilities seemed like an albatross during season 1, the eldest brother was able to find love in season 2, and perhaps a little equilibrium. What advice will he impart to his younger brother, only Lady Whistledown knows for sure.