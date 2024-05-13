Watching Bridgerton Is Even Better With These Romantic Cocktails

Dear Reader, it's time to break out the champagne and canapés and place your bets because the saucy season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton" is set to drop on May 16, and you may need to whet your whistle before getting the tea from Lady Whistledown. Luckily, we have just the romantic cocktails you should be sipping while hosting your viewing party.

"Bridgerton," which follows London's high society as shipping season gets underway, is set in the Regency Era that spans 1811 to 1820. This period tale follows the courtships and tawdry marital romps and journeys of the Bridgerton family and their close and not-so-close acquaintances. While season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton and her courtship with the Duke of Hastings, and had us drinking lemonade as we promenaded, season 3 is said to focus on the friendship of Penelope Featherington, also known as Lady Whistledown, and Colin Bridgerton, and its possible transformation into something that may or may not resemble Drake's "Hot Line Bling."

But who will be awarded Whistletown's title of "incomparable?" What lavishly trimmed frocks will be worn or whose virtue will remain intact by season's end? Well, grab your cocktail shaker and get ready to drink as you wade through the episodes to find these answers; and, since these newest episodes are to focus on Penelope, whose hated, signature color is yellow, these drinks have some type of yellow element to them as a reminder of who the star is.