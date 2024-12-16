15 Best Champagne Bottles To Celebrate The Holidays

It's hard to think of a drink that evokes more of a festive spirit than Champagne. The sparkling wine is a symbol of celebration and luxury, and for many people, it only comes around on special occasions. In particular, the holidays and New Year parties call for a bubbly drink to add to the cheer.

Advertisement

Although there are plenty of alternatives to Champagne (often more affordable), there's nothing quite like the allure of the French wine. It oozes elegance and tradition, and given the rigid production standards, you can usually guarantee getting something that tastes great. That said, between the large Champagne houses and the small growers, you're looking at over 16,000 producers.

To help you weed through the options, I've put together a selection of my favorite Champagne bottles to pick up for your holiday celebrations. As a certified specialist in wine, I've chosen these bottles for their exceptional qualities and taste. Several of the industry's key players are included, but I've purposefully left out some of the top-selling brands because you're bound to come across them prominently displayed wherever you shop anyway. Here are the Champagnes you should pop for your holiday festivities.

Advertisement