This Deluxe Egg Salad Croissant Sandwich Recipe Will Elevate Your Breakfast Game
Our deluxe egg salad recipe served on a croissant gives a simple egg salad sandwich a boost in both flavor and visual appeal. With carefully selected ingredients for a delicious and balanced taste, the egg salad alone is worth writing home about, but when served on a croissant with crunchy lettuce and peppery radishes, the whole dish is elevated into beautiful new sandwich territory.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a deluxe egg salad sandwich that's perfect for a filling breakfast or fancy brunch. Don't stop there, though, because it's also a mouthwatering lunch idea. When served on mini croissants, the dish turns into a creative appetizer or a beautiful addition to a party buffet. Carefully timed hard-boiled-egg-cooking directions are included for tender, creamy eggs that are flavored with shallot, radish, celery, and parsley. The croissants are buttered before assembly for an even more luxurious taste, especially if you're able to use artisanal croissants from a real bakery for the ultimate buttery, rich, flaky result.
We think beautiful food tastes better, so take your time assembling these sandwiches. Carefully tear off pieces of lettuce to fit the shape of curved croissants if you're using those instead of straight ones, and let some radishes peek out. Try this recipe for a unique take on egg salad — we think you'll be a fan from the first bite.
Gather your egg salad croissant sandwich ingredients
You will need large eggs for this recipe. The size is important because the cooking time is specifically for large eggs. Grab some celery, radishes, shallots, and parsley as well. The dressing ingredients are mayonnaise, Dijon, apple cider vinegar, salt, and black pepper. You will also need croissants. This recipe is written for straight five-inch croissants, and there's enough egg salad to fill four of them. Adjust the recipe if you use larger or smaller pastries. Finally, have butter, curly lettuce, and additional radishes on hand for assembling the sandwiches.
Step 1: Prepare the eggs
Place the eggs in a small saucepan and just cover them with water.
Step 2: Boil the water
Bring the water to a boil on medium high heat.
Step 3: Prepare an ice bath
Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath by filling a medium mixing bowl with water and ice.
Step 4: Set the timer
As soon as the water boils, remove the pan from the heat, cover, and set a timer for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Cool the eggs
After 10 minutes have elapsed, transfer the eggs to the ice bath and let them cool completely, about 10 more minutes.
Step 6: Peel the eggs
Peel the eggs and place them in a mixing bowl.
Step 7: Mash the eggs
Mash them with a fork until crumbled into small, even pieces.
Step 8: Stir in the other ingredients
Add the chopped celery, radish, shallot, and parsley and the mayonnaise, Dijon, vinegar, salt, and pepper to the bowl and stir until well mixed.
Step 9: Butter the croissants
Cut the croissants in half and butter the bottom half of each one.
Step 10: Assemble the sandwiches
Place a lettuce leaf on the bottom half of each croissant and top with the egg salad, sliced radishes, and the top half of the croissants.
Step 11: Serve the croissant egg salad sandwiches
Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
What can I serve with deluxe egg salad sandwiches?
Deluxe Egg Salad Croissant Sandwich Recipe
Take your egg salad sandwich to the next level with perfectly-cooked eggs, seasonings, peppery radishes, and crispy romaine served on a buttery croissant.
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs
- ½ stalk celery, finely chopped
- 2 medium radishes, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped shallot
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Dijon
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 croissants
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 4 curly lettuce leaves
- 2 thinly sliced radishes
Directions
- Place the eggs in a small saucepan and just cover them with water.
- Bring the water to a boil on medium high heat.
- Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath by filling a medium mixing bowl with water and ice.
- As soon as the water boils, remove the pan from the heat, cover, and set a timer for 10 minutes.
- After 10 minutes have elapsed, transfer the eggs to the ice bath and let them cool completely, about 10 more minutes.
- Peel the eggs and place them in a mixing bowl.
- Mash them with a fork until crumbled into small, even pieces.
- Add the chopped celery, radish, shallot, and parsley and the mayonnaise, Dijon, vinegar, salt, and pepper to the bowl and stir until well mixed.
- Cut the croissants in half and butter the bottom half of each one.
- Place a lettuce leaf on the bottom half of each croissant and top with the egg salad, sliced radishes, and the top half of the croissants.
- Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|290
|Total Fat
|21.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|216.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|13.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.6 g
|Sodium
|261.8 mg
|Protein
|8.9 g
How can I avoid common egg salad mistakes?
Knowing a few tips and tricks for making egg salad will help you avoid common mistakes and ensure your dish comes out beautifully every time. First of all, properly cooked hard-boiled eggs are key. Overcooked eggs will give you rubbery whites and dry, greenish yolks, while undercooked eggs will be runny and make a mess. Use large eggs, because eggs of different sizes cook in different amounts of time. Set a timer and mind the number of minutes of cooking and resting times the recipe calls for. Don't skip the ice bath, because it stops the cooking at the right time.
Hard-to-peel eggs are not just annoying — the whites end up with unsightly craters that affect the finished look of your salad. Eggs that are one to two weeks old are drier and easier to peel because the whites will have shrunk away from the shell a little. You can also add vinegar to the cooking water, as it can help break down the shell.
Finally, the finished texture is important. Don't overwork the egg salad — mix lightly to avoid a homogeneous yellow mash. For extra texture, use a knife to chop the eggs into larger pieces, mix the dressing and add-ins separately, and then gently fold in the eggs. To avoid soggy egg salad, make sure to use full-fat mayo, avoid overly watery vegetables like cucumber, and make sure the eggs are completely cool before stirring them into the salad.
How can I customize egg salad?
Egg salad is a simple recipe at heart, only requiring eggs, mayonnaise, an acid (like vinegar or lemon juice), salt, and pepper for the basic version. Mustard is often considered essential, and you can choose Dijon, yellow, spicy brown, or whole grain mustard according to your taste. Full-fat mayonnaise will give the best result because it's less watery, but you can use low-fat mayonnaise or substitute sour cream or Greek yogurt for some of the mayonnaise if you're watching fat intake. On the other hand, Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise differs from regular mayonnaise because it contains raw egg yolks and vinegar, so consider using that for a tangy and rich flavor and a deeper color.
A way to add flavor while keeping things simple is to add an allium like chopped onion, shallot, or scallion, and chopped fresh herbs like parsley, basil, or dill. Beyond these basics, stronger flavors can be incorporated for additional punch. The umami flavor of Worcestershire sauce can elevate egg salad, as can dried spices like paprika or cumin. Don't forget a few dashes of hot sauce if you're a fan of heat.
Add-ins can provide a crunchy component to balance the softness of the eggs. We've chosen celery and radish for this recipe, but you can play around with vegetables like peppers, shredded carrot, and even shredded broccoli stalks. Finally, omit the bread and consider serving egg salad on crackers, halved bell peppers, hollowed-out tomatoes, lettuce wraps, or puff pastry cups.