This Deluxe Egg Salad Croissant Sandwich Recipe Will Elevate Your Breakfast Game

Our deluxe egg salad recipe served on a croissant gives a simple egg salad sandwich a boost in both flavor and visual appeal. With carefully selected ingredients for a delicious and balanced taste, the egg salad alone is worth writing home about, but when served on a croissant with crunchy lettuce and peppery radishes, the whole dish is elevated into beautiful new sandwich territory.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a deluxe egg salad sandwich that's perfect for a filling breakfast or fancy brunch. Don't stop there, though, because it's also a mouthwatering lunch idea. When served on mini croissants, the dish turns into a creative appetizer or a beautiful addition to a party buffet. Carefully timed hard-boiled-egg-cooking directions are included for tender, creamy eggs that are flavored with shallot, radish, celery, and parsley. The croissants are buttered before assembly for an even more luxurious taste, especially if you're able to use artisanal croissants from a real bakery for the ultimate buttery, rich, flaky result.

We think beautiful food tastes better, so take your time assembling these sandwiches. Carefully tear off pieces of lettuce to fit the shape of curved croissants if you're using those instead of straight ones, and let some radishes peek out. Try this recipe for a unique take on egg salad — we think you'll be a fan from the first bite.