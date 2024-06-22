15 Creative Ways To Eat Egg Salad Without Bread

Egg salad is a delicious and adaptable dish that can be customized with an array of different ingredients. Some people like a chunkier salad with large egg wedges, whereas others like a creamier, mashed salad. Whether you have run out of bread or want to expand your options with this dish, there are many creative ways to eat egg salad without bread.

These options are a welcome balance of bread-free alternatives that you'll be able to enjoy your egg salad on. If you have trouble choosing which to go for, you don't even have to stick to just one. You can make a snack platter of sorts with a few prospects to mix things up. In addition to these non-bread choices, you can mix up how you make the dish itself — like making egg salad without mayo, adding loads of fresh herbs, infusing it with creamy avocado, and tweaking the recipe to accommodate specific dietary needs. You'll find plenty of inspiration to make your meal delectable and compelling.