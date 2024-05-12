For The Best Chinese Tomato Egg Stir Fry, Keep This Tip In Mind

One authentic Chinese dish you might not have tried is tomato egg stir fry, or jia chang cai. In its simplest form, the dish features eggs combined with tomatoes, seasonings, and sometimes garlic or scallions. There are also many variations depending on the region you find it and the family who cooks the eggs. It's certainly a delicious way to spruce up eggs for breakfast or to serve as an easy weeknight dinner. No matter how you make your Chinese tomato egg stir fry, it's important not to overcook the eggs.

To avoid overcooking the eggs, start with a cold pan so the eggs slowly begin to cook as the pan reaches its peak temperature. Before the eggs finish cooking, while they're still runny in the middle of the pan, turn off the heat and remove the pan from the burner. Don't worry, the eggs will continue to cook but the recipe relies on soft scrambled eggs so they shouldn't be hard because they will go back in the pan later with the tomatoes.