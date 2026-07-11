Grilled Green Tomato Salad Recipe

If you're familiar with fried green tomatoes without ever having had them, it might be because of the 1991 movie of the same name that popularized the crunchy sliced snack. A Southern staple introduced to America by Jewish immigrants, fried green tomatoes have long been a way to use up unripened tomatoes before winter frosts settled in. While not every green tomato is one waiting to ripen, the kind we batter and fry are sought after for their dense, unripened texture and slightly bitter flavor. This texture holds up to cooking and becomes sweeter in the heat of the oil, making them surprisingly savory, juicy, and delicious.

Like anything fried, the green tomatoes are delectable but messy, cumbersome, and oily to make. While you can reasonably mimic the same crispy texture using the air fryer, you can also skip the breading altogether and opt instead to grill the unripened fruit. Grilled green tomatoes have a unique flavor that is more savory than a typical tomato, and they make an interesting and refreshing option in salads like this one. Paired with creamy burrata, crunchy cornbread croutons, and a touch of red-peppery heat, this panzanella-inspired salad deconstructs the flavors of a fried green tomato and pairs them together in an entirely new way.