Skip The Extra Oil And Make Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes In Your Air Fryer

One of the best things about fried green tomatoes — aside from the fact that one can easily cite the dish as their favorite food, book, and movie — is the fact that they are relatively easy to make. This is made all the more convenient with the use of an air fryer. Selecting unripe, mid-sized tomatoes that are fairly firm will yield ideal slices for frying. The tomatoes should cook fairly fast in an air fryer, so it's also a good idea to keep a close eye on the appliance in order to flip the slices at the right time. Depending on the size of your tomato wedges, you should only need about three to five minutes to cook them on each side at about 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Using an air fryer to do this is particularly ideal, as you need only mist your fryer with oil prior to cooking.

Whether as a topping on a sandwich, dipped in a decadent remoulade, or replacing burger buns, there are many unique ways to serve fried green tomatoes that allow the crispy and tender texture and savory flavors to shine through. You can even add a dash of bold Cajun seasoning to your batter prior to air frying to amplify the taste of your fried green tomatoes. However you slice them, green tomatoes are a perfect food, and an air fryer is the best option for optimal flavor and minimal oil.