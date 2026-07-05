Summer Swordfish Kebabs Recipe

By Michelle McGlinn
swordfish kebabs on a plate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Nothing says summertime quite like grilled kebabs. After a winter of sheet pan recipes and quick air fryer meals, pulling out the grill for smoky, charred skewers of meat, vegetables, and fish levels up any 30-minute dinner recipe in a way no other appliance can. What makes skewers so great is not just the ease, but also the harmony of flavors that are created when food is grilled in such close proximity. Sure, there are a few essentials to know before grilling kebabs, but for the most part, making skewered meat is as foolproof as it gets when cooking on the grill.

When we think of kebabs, we tend to think of all of the best cuts of meat to grill on skewers, but rarely do we think about fish because of how fall-apart flaky filets can be. One fish, though, is particularly good for grilling because of its thick and hearty steak-like texture and mild flavor. In this recipe, I marinate swordfish, known as the steak of the sea, in a tomato-rich chipotle sauce and pair it with summer vegetables for an easy, all-in-one dish. You don't have to think twice about grilling the vegetables and fish together because they have the same cook time, making this an easier recipe than even a simple steak kebab. Perfect for summer and loaded with flavor, these swordfish kebabs are a unique way to level up your grill game.

Gathering the ingredients to make swordfish kebabs

ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

This recipe starts with a tomato-chipotle marinade, which is used at the end of the recipe for brushing added flavor onto the kebabs. For the marinade, you'll need a can of fire-roasted tomatoes, yellow onion, a can of chipotle in adobo, cilantro, garlic, lime, and salt. To build the kebabs, then, you'll just need eggplant, summer squash (or zucchini), olive oil, black pepper, and swordfish. When buying swordfish, look for 1 ½ inch-thick steaks with white-to-pink coloring and a mild, briny scent, and buy fresh from a reputable fishmonger if possible.

Step 1: Combine the marinade ingredients in a blender

marinade ingredients in a blender Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In a blender, combine the tomatoes, ½ onion, chipotles in adobo, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, and ½ teaspoon salt.

Step 2: Blend and reserve

blended marinade in a blender Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Blend until mostly smooth. Reserve ½ cup of marinade to brush on after cooking.

Step 3: Marinate the swordfish

swordfish covered in marinade in a bag Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Combine the chipotle marinade with the swordfish in a bag and coat the fish completely. Let it marinate for 15 to 30 minutes.

Step 4: Preheat and oil the grill

preheating the grill to 400 degrees Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

When ready to grill, preheat the grill to 400 F with half direct heat and half indirect heat. Oil the grates well.

Step 5: Season the vegetables

seasoning the vegetables with salt and pepper in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Toss the eggplant, squash, and remaining onion with oil in a bowl. Add 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper and toss again.

Step 6: Build the skewers

arranging vegetables and swordfish onto skewers Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Build the skewers by first adding a piece of eggplant, squash, and sliced onion to the skewers, then adding a piece of marinated swordfish. Repeat to fill each skewer.

Step 7: Cook over direct heat

Grilling swordfish over direct heat Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Place the skewers over direct heat and cook, turning once, for 6 minutes. The fish should lift easily away from the grates before turning.

Step 8: Finish over indirect heat

Grilling swordfish over indirect heat Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Transfer to indirect heat to finish cooking, 3 to 4 minutes longer.

Step 9: Remove, brush with reserved marinade, and serve

Swordfish kebabs brushed with chipotle sauce Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Remove the kebabs from the grill and brush with reserved marinade. Sprinkle with parsley to serve.

What can I serve with fish kebabs?

Summer Swordfish Kebabs Recipe

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Swordfish marinated in a smoky chipotle sauce is grilled to perfection with fresh eggplant and squash, for an easy meal that's perfect for a summer evening.

Prep Time
30
minutes
Cook Time
9
minutes
servings
4
Servings
swordfish kebabs on a platter
Total time: 39 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes
  • 2 yellow onions, sliced thickly, divided
  • 2 tablespoons chipotle in adobo
  • 1 cup loosely packed cilantro, stems removed, plus more for topping
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 teaspoons lime juice (about ½ lime)
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided
  • 1 ½ pounds swordfish steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 cups eggplant cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 cups summer squash cut into 1-inch thick half-moons
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon pepper

Directions

  1. In a blender, combine the tomatoes, ½ onion, chipotles in adobo, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, and ½ teaspoon salt.
  2. Blend until mostly smooth. Reserve ½ cup of marinade to brush on after cooking.
  3. Combine the chipotle marinade with the swordfish in a bag and coat the fish completely. Let it marinate for 15 to 30 minutes.
  4. When ready to grill, preheat the grill to 400 F with half direct heat and half indirect heat. Oil the grates well.
  5. Toss the eggplant, squash, and remaining onion with oil in a bowl. Add 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper and toss again.
  6. Build the skewers by first adding a piece of eggplant, squash, and sliced onion to the skewers, then adding a piece of marinated swordfish. Repeat to fill each skewer.
  7. Place the skewers over direct heat and cook, turning once, for 6 minutes. The fish should lift easily away from the grates before turning.
  8. Transfer to indirect heat to finish cooking, 3 to 4 minutes longer.
  9. Remove the kebabs from the grill and brush with reserved marinade. Sprinkle with parsley to serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 372
Total Fat 18.6 g
Saturated Fat 3.8 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 112.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 15.2 g
Dietary Fiber 5.3 g
Total Sugars 8.2 g
Sodium 1,052.6 mg
Protein 36.4 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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Can I marinate the vegetables with the swordfish?

vegetables and swordfish on a plate with a fork Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

The short answer is that yes, you can marinate the vegetables with the swordfish, and it shouldn't change the recipe at all — in fact, you may prefer the vegetables absorbing the flavor of the smoky chipotle peppers, too. To marinate the vegetables, simply add them to the bag (or bowl) with the swordfish and massage the marinade into the vegetables. This is especially useful for eggplant, which acts like a sponge to marinades.

Marinating the vegetables isn't required, though, especially if you prefer the taste of simple, seasoned vegetables like I do. Because this is an all-in-one meal, the marinade is designed to flavor the swordfish while keeping the vegetables as a fresh contrast so that the chipotle doesn't overwhelm the dish. So, if you don't have room for the vegetables in your marinade bag or simply want to avoid the extra mess, leave the vegetables free of the marinade as the recipe instructs, and you'll preserve the lovely balance of flavors.

Can I use a different fish for these kebabs?

If you're hesitant to work with swordfish, you aren't alone: There's a reason why restaurant workers avoid the fish. Thankfully for most of us, we aren't likely to ever experience what fishmongers and restaurant workers do when fileting the fish, but just the thought of it can still make us seek out other options — and thankfully, there are plenty of other fish in the sea. Of the many great types of fish to use for grilling, a few make particularly good kebabs, especially coated in chipotle.

While tuna is likely the closest textural match to swordfish, it isn't the fish I would choose first to replace it in this recipe. Tuna, unlike most other fish, is best when served rare, which would be hard to do in a skewer filled with other vegetables. Instead, I recommend using salmon, shrimp, monkfish, or mahi mahi, which are mild in flavor and match well with the marinade. For these, be careful when turning and removing the skewers from the grill, because these fish become flaky when cooked.

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