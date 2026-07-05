Summer Swordfish Kebabs Recipe

Nothing says summertime quite like grilled kebabs. After a winter of sheet pan recipes and quick air fryer meals, pulling out the grill for smoky, charred skewers of meat, vegetables, and fish levels up any 30-minute dinner recipe in a way no other appliance can. What makes skewers so great is not just the ease, but also the harmony of flavors that are created when food is grilled in such close proximity. Sure, there are a few essentials to know before grilling kebabs, but for the most part, making skewered meat is as foolproof as it gets when cooking on the grill.

When we think of kebabs, we tend to think of all of the best cuts of meat to grill on skewers, but rarely do we think about fish because of how fall-apart flaky filets can be. One fish, though, is particularly good for grilling because of its thick and hearty steak-like texture and mild flavor. In this recipe, I marinate swordfish, known as the steak of the sea, in a tomato-rich chipotle sauce and pair it with summer vegetables for an easy, all-in-one dish. You don't have to think twice about grilling the vegetables and fish together because they have the same cook time, making this an easier recipe than even a simple steak kebab. Perfect for summer and loaded with flavor, these swordfish kebabs are a unique way to level up your grill game.