One Of The Best Fish For Grilling Is Known As The 'Steak Of The Sea'

Fish is often described as being delicate, mild, or light, putting it in contrast to beef and pork, which are typically heartier. The muscle structure of terrestrial animals is typically denser and, as a result, meatier. But swordfish is one of the few fish comparable to pork and beef in firmness and texture, which makes it one of the best fish for grilling.

If you've never grilled swordfish before, we have a recipe for some of the most flavorful grilled swordfish that really takes advantage of that firm texture. Swordfish meat doesn't flake like some fish. It has some good fat marbling with dense, tightly packed linear muscle fibers. It also has higher levels of myoglobin — the protein that carries oxygen through blood — than many other fish. Myoglobin is what makes beef red. Swordfish is very moist compared to many kinds of fish, which makes it less likely to dry out on a grill.

White-fleshed fish are delicate because they are less active than darker-fleshed fish. Higher myoglobin levels and darker flesh usually indicate a more active fish. Swordfish swim great distances and at high speed, so they need powerful muscles and more oxygen in their blood. Think of where tougher cuts come from in beef. Muscles like the chuck in the shoulder are used more often than the tender muscles around the ribs. Swordfish swim faster and farther than something like cod, so their muscles are tougher and meatier.