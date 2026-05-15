One Of The Best Fish For Grilling Is Known As The 'Steak Of The Sea'
Fish is often described as being delicate, mild, or light, putting it in contrast to beef and pork, which are typically heartier. The muscle structure of terrestrial animals is typically denser and, as a result, meatier. But swordfish is one of the few fish comparable to pork and beef in firmness and texture, which makes it one of the best fish for grilling.
If you've never grilled swordfish before, we have a recipe for some of the most flavorful grilled swordfish that really takes advantage of that firm texture. Swordfish meat doesn't flake like some fish. It has some good fat marbling with dense, tightly packed linear muscle fibers. It also has higher levels of myoglobin — the protein that carries oxygen through blood — than many other fish. Myoglobin is what makes beef red. Swordfish is very moist compared to many kinds of fish, which makes it less likely to dry out on a grill.
White-fleshed fish are delicate because they are less active than darker-fleshed fish. Higher myoglobin levels and darker flesh usually indicate a more active fish. Swordfish swim great distances and at high speed, so they need powerful muscles and more oxygen in their blood. Think of where tougher cuts come from in beef. Muscles like the chuck in the shoulder are used more often than the tender muscles around the ribs. Swordfish swim faster and farther than something like cod, so their muscles are tougher and meatier.
High temperature for high reward
The flavor of swordfish is typically mild and almost sweet. It's not a totally blank canvas like some fish, which require heavy seasoning, nor is it overpowering. It's not as oily as some fish either, which helps it taste cleaner. Those dense muscle fibers allow the meat to hold together even when cut across the grain, which is why it's so often compared to beef.
High grilling temperatures that would ruin more delicate fish can actually improve swordfish texture. Enzymes called cathepsins break down protein bonds at low temperature, rendering the meat soft and unpleasant. This can happen with swordfish and turn a delicious, meaty steak into something that feels overdone and mushy, especially when the fish is cooked at low temperatures. To avoid this, start your swordfish with a hard sear to develop a flavorful crust. A high temperature grill can help preserve the texture of your steaks so they stay firm and tender. Make sure to flip the swordfish frequently to ensure even cooking and maintain that firm texture you want.
Unlike beef, swordfish won't benefit from being thicker. Keep your steaks one inch to one-and-a-half inches thick. Try this grilled swordfish recipe and see if it lives up to the "steak of the sea" nickname.