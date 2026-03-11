The Type Of Fish That Restaurant Workers Rarely Order, According To Reddit

Depending on whom you ask, there are plenty of dishes you should never order at seafood restaurants, either for food safety or environmental reasons. Whether it's stone crabs that have been overfished or if you walk into a seafood restaurant that simply smells a bit off, it's important to be aware of both the menu and of your surroundings when dining out, especially for seafood. But there are some factors that don't always have the most obvious clues. While it's not unheard of to find an occasional worm here or there in any type of fish, there's one that is more commonly reported to have a large amount of visible parasites, like nematodes and worms that can be harmful to humans if ingested while still alive.

According to Reddit, swordfish is one of nine dishes that restaurant workers never order. While some diners love the large trophy fish with a long pointed nose for its meaty texture and distinct lack of "fishy," oceanic flavor, it turns out it's one of the fish most avoided by restaurant professionals. In the AskReddit subreddit, a user posted a question inquiring as to which dishes chefs avoid when eating out, and the answer that replied with swordfish has 1,200 upvotes. That Redditor states, "I've seen a chef cutting up and cleaning one before and it's not pretty. Let's jut say a fish that size picks up a good deal of parasites during its lifetime, and they all start jumping ship at once when they figure out their host is dead."