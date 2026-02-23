9 Dishes Restaurant Workers Never Order, According To Reddit

The U.S. oyster market is big business. Per Imarc, the market is expected to grow from 1.9 million tons of the shellfish in 2025 to around 2.5 million tons in 2034. Most of that growth is coming from restaurants, which are looking to cater to rising demand for more nutrient-dense options. But while oysters are full of vitamins and minerals, they can also be dangerous — especially if they're not prepared properly.

When oysters are served raw, there is a risk of contracting a Vibrio infection. The most serious type, Vibrio vulnificus, can result in limb amputations and even death. In short: Do not mess about with oyster safety. This is why many people who have worked in the restaurant business don't order oysters when they dine out, unless it is the restaurant's specialty. On Reddit, experienced oyster shuckers and chefs note that oyster expertise is not to be underestimated, as people who work with the shellfish every day will know the tell-tale signs of a bad one.

While it's not always possible to tell if an oyster is bad from its appearance, there are important things to look out for. Cracked or broken oysters, for example, should always be thrown away. An oyster that is already open before it's shucked, or sounds hollow when tapped, is also unlikely to be safe for consumption.