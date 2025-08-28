Is This Really The Worst Day Of The Week To Buy Seafood?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mondays have long carried a bad reputation in the seafood world, but if someone's telling you to avoid fish that day, they're a little behind the times. Nearly a decade ago, Anthony Bourdain himself admitted that his famous warning to not order fish on Mondays didn't really hold up anymore. The caution first appeared in 1999, when he urged readers to skip Monday seafood specials in his New Yorker essay "Don't Eat Before Reading This." He expanded on it a year later in his seminal book "Kitchen Confidential," a deep dive into the restaurant world's dark underbelly.

His argument boiled down to this — there were no seafood deliveries over the weekend at the time, so most chefs ordered fish on Thursday for a Friday delivery, planning to sell it over the busy weekend. Whatever didn't move on Friday or Saturday would reappear as brunch or specials on Sunday, and by Monday the last of the leftovers were being pushed out before fresh deliveries could be ordered. In other words, the fish on the Monday menu had likely been sitting around since Thursday in less-than-ideal conditions. Over time, this warning was applied not just to restaurant menus, but even buying fish at the fishmongers and markets itself, since they too were getting rid of stock after being closed for the weekend. But in 2016, he retracted that warning in a video, stating his new position in no uncertain terms: "People, please do me a favor. Order that fish on a Monday."