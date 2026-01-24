The Olive Garden Appetizer We Ranked As Worst On The Menu

When you're craving a hearty Italian-American pasta or the infamous soup, salad, and breadsticks combo, Olive Garden is a classic choice. However, some menu items at the restaurant chain are far better than others, especially when it comes to appetizers. Luckily, Tasting Table ranked popular Olive Garden appetizers from worst to best to make the decision easier. And, if you ask us, there's one Olive Garden appetizer you probably shouldn't order: the calamari. It came in last out of eight appetizer options for a variety of reasons, including subpar texture and taste.

A good crunchy fried calamari should be pleasantly crispy on the outside with a tender inner seafood bite, while the taste should have a nice balance of salt, fried seafood, and seasonings. However, Olive Garden's take is more like "a helping of rubbery calamari rings" that lacked crunch. On top of that, the rings were largely composed of breading. And the fish itself seemed to be a bit overcooked.

While fried calamari is usually a good restaurant starter, Olive Garden customers agree these tend to be tough. On a Facebook post by the restaurant promoting the appetizer, one person commented, "Love Olive Garden ... last time I had Calamari they were too chewy!" Someone else wrote about an experience they had with the appetizer dish being overcooked as well. And unfortunately, the flavor wasn't enough to redeem the textural experience.