This Is The Best Way To Season Fried Clams
Fried clams have a long history, originating over a century ago in New England at the equally historic Woodman's of Essex restaurant in Massachusetts. Battering and frying clams New England-style plays up their briny, umami-rich flavor while also providing that irresistible textural contrast of a crispy crust with tender, chewy meat. We've consulted Josh Capon, a celebrity chef, recipe developer, and co-owner of the VCR group, and he's expanded on the classic New England approach to fried clams with a tasty seasoning tip.
Chef Capon's expertise in numerous cooking styles has landed him appearances on televised Food Network cooking shows and "Good Morning America," and has led to him becoming a key organizer and promoter for food festivals like the Flavors of the Open, happening in late August. Chapon told Tasting Table that he "like[s] to soak them [fried clams] in seasoned milk (cayenne pepper, S&P) and then toss them in 1/2 flour 1/2 cornmeal."
The original New England recipe for fried clams requires a blend of milk and buttermilk, dredging it through cornmeal and flour batter. Capon expands on the original recipe by seasoning the soaking liquid with an extra kick of heat. The milk is essentially a marinade that tenderizes the clams while infusing them with seasonings. Cayenne and black pepper will complement the oceanic and salty flavors of the clam, while the flour and cornmeal will provide earthy savoriness to their crunchy crust.
More tips on fried clams
Chef Josh Capon's seasoning suggestion is a simple tick with major benefits for the flavor of your clams. In order for the clams to soak up as much seasoned milk as possible, be sure to soak them for at least four hours; Ideally, you'll soak clams in this spicy milk marinade overnight for maximum flavor absorption and tenderness. If you don't have cayenne, you can add a few dashes of Tabasco sauce instead. If you want your claims extra spicy, use cayenne and hot sauce together. A squeeze of lemon juice would also be a nice addition to the marinade, considering how lemon juice is always the finishing touch to most seafood dishes, from grilled fish filets to the lemon butter sauce that accompanies broiled lobster tails.
When it comes to deep frying the breaded clams, the type of oil you use is up to you. The relatively low temperature of 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit required to fry clams broadens the possibilities to include flavorful oils like olive oil or a slightly nutty peanut oil. You should work in small batches, giving each clam enough room to crisp up. If you crowd the frying pan, you'll likely end up with soggy crusts.
Cornmeal-crusted spicy clams would be the perfect addition to a New Orleans-style po'boy with remoulade sauce. Of course, you can always serve them with tartar sauce in a soft hot dog bun like a true New England clam roll.