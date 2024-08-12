This Is The Best Way To Season Fried Clams

Fried clams have a long history, originating over a century ago in New England at the equally historic Woodman's of Essex restaurant in Massachusetts. Battering and frying clams New England-style plays up their briny, umami-rich flavor while also providing that irresistible textural contrast of a crispy crust with tender, chewy meat. We've consulted Josh Capon, a celebrity chef, recipe developer, and co-owner of the VCR group, and he's expanded on the classic New England approach to fried clams with a tasty seasoning tip.

Chef Capon's expertise in numerous cooking styles has landed him appearances on televised Food Network cooking shows and "Good Morning America," and has led to him becoming a key organizer and promoter for food festivals like the Flavors of the Open, happening in late August. Chapon told Tasting Table that he "like[s] to soak them [fried clams] in seasoned milk (cayenne pepper, S&P) and then toss them in 1/2 flour 1/2 cornmeal."

The original New England recipe for fried clams requires a blend of milk and buttermilk, dredging it through cornmeal and flour batter. Capon expands on the original recipe by seasoning the soaking liquid with an extra kick of heat. The milk is essentially a marinade that tenderizes the clams while infusing them with seasonings. Cayenne and black pepper will complement the oceanic and salty flavors of the clam, while the flour and cornmeal will provide earthy savoriness to their crunchy crust.