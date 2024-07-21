How A Passing Joke Led To The Delicious Invention Of Fried Clams

It's difficult to believe now, but fried clams — the essence of summertime at the beach — started as a joke. In fact, the very mention of tossing a few clams in the fryer drew astounded stares and even mockery. It all began on July 3, 1916. A Massachusetts fisherman named Tarr (his first name lost to history) was shooting the breeze with his buddy Lawrence "Chubby" Woodman. Woodman and his wife, Bessie, operated a concession stand/grocery market on the main drag in Essex, Massachusetts. Tarr had dropped in to pick up a bag of Bessie's homemade potato chips when "Chubby" started bemoaning the lack of customers and telling his friend business had been "slower than a couple of snails headed uphill" (per Woodman's).

Tarr, crunching on his chips while listening to his buddy vent his frustration, noticed a bucket of clams nearby and threw out an offhand suggestion. According to family lore, Tarr said something along the lines of, "Why don't you fry up some of your clams? If they're as tasty as those potato chips of yours, you'll never have to worry about having enough customers" (per Woodman's). And the rest, as they say, is history. Almost. The Woodmans and a few customers who overheard the exchange scoffed at the idea. Chagrined, Tarr muttered, "I wasn't serious, it was just a little joke," and skedaddled out of the market. Maybe he should have stuck around.