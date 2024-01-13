13 Dishes You Should Never Order At Seafood Restaurants

If only ordering at a seafood restaurant is a simple, transactional affair, but in reality, there is much to consider.

For one, I've witnessed occurrences that would give customers pause or send them running throughout my 35 years of experience as a chef and restauranteur. Common unethical practices like misrepresenting the fish on the menu or camouflaging seafood clearly past its prime are probably why Anthony Bourdain advised never to order fish on Monday, as you'd probably be eating Friday's fish. He walked that statement back when food standards improved, but it remains in the heads of many consumers.

Another consideration is the impact of consuming heavy metals, mercury, or polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on our health. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) lists cancer, reproductive, and neurological effects as just some of the possible health problems arising from inadvertently consuming PCBs via food sources like fish. Diners also have to take into account the impacts of overfishing and farming seafood.

Thus, I ensured the seafood sold in my restaurants came from verifiable, sustainable sources by working with the Smart Catch program. Backed by the James Beard Foundation, it's an educational program working toward global seafood sustainability. Much of the popular seafood we enjoy is under pressure, overfished, or endangered, and raising public awareness of this leads to consumers making more mindful choices. Considering quality, health, and sustainability, we arrived at this list of dishes you should steer clear of on your next visit to a seafood restaurant.