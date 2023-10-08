How Shark Meat Is Prepared In US Restaurants

Shark meat is not one of those things we instinctively think of as being good eating. However, like any other kind of athletic fish, shark offers an excellent amount of flavorful, high-protein meat for consumption. Though it is eaten the world over, in the United States it often comes bearing a different name. Though it is prepared in a number of different ways, chances are that, if you're eating out, you won't have any idea that there is a shark on your plate.

Though it varies between species, shark meat generally has a very meaty texture and is quite mildly flavored. It is therefore easy for shark to substitute for other types of fish. For example, shark is often used to make fish and chips. As it shares similar flavor and texture to other sturdy fish, including haddock and cod, it is easy to hide shark meat beneath thick, fried batter. Depending on the establishment, it can also be pan-fried or grilled and served up as a steak the way you would a swordfish. Shark is also known to be brined, dried, salted or marinated and its fins can be used in soup.