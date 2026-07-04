'All About Pickles' Air Fryer Deviled Eggs Recipe

If there's a pickle lover in your life, 'all about pickles' air fryer deviled eggs might be their dream come true. Pickles are in every part of these deviled eggs: the filling is flavored with pickle brine, minced pickles, and fresh dill, the crispy coating is made out of crushed dill pickle-flavored potato chips, and the egg whites are dipped in a pickle brine egg wash. If dill pickles could be distilled into egg form, this recipe would be it.

As a Russian-heritage recipe developer and blogger, it's safe to say I love pickles. I make pickles at home throughout late summer, I ferment during winter, and I layer them in salads, sandwiches, drinks, and charcuterie platters year-round. So when I wanted to make an original deviled eggs recipe, I knew that I wanted to incorporate pickles in some ways. What proceeded was a mad scientist-style round of imagination and experimentation that gave me some of the best deviled eggs of my life, if I do say so myself.

The thing that makes these deviled eggs stand out, beyond the pickle flavor, is that they are made entirely in the air fryer. There's no cooking the eggs separately; instead, you fry them in the air fryer, peel them, fill them, and then coat the egg whites in a delicious, crispy coating that makes something familiar feel genuinely new. The coating shatters on the first bite and gives way to a creamy, briny filling that tastes deeply of dill. These are genuinely moreish.