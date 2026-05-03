24 Pickle Recipes Worth Making At Home
Crunchy, fresh, and tangy, pickles are one of the all-time best snacks. They tend to be pretty nutrient-dense, and you can snack on them directly from the jar, no preparation required. Pickles also fulfill that salty food craving you may find yourself getting sometimes. But why spend your hard-earned money on pickles at the grocery store when you can make your own fresh ones? Making pickles is super easy, and you don't have to stick to cucumbers only. There are countless different fruits, veggies, and proteins you can pickle to infuse them with a ton of flavor and tang.
But don't think you have to come up with your own pickling ideas from scratch. We've assembled our best pickle recipes so you can learn how pickling works. Whether you want to make classic dill pickles or you're looking for something a bit more unusual, like pickled hot dogs, we've got you covered. You'll never want to buy store-bought pickles again after trying these recipes.
1. Classic Bread and Butter Pickles
If you're the kind of person who likes adding sweet pickles to their hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and other dishes, then you have to make these bread and butter pickles. The sugar creates a nice flavor balance and keeps these cucumber slices from becoming too tangy. Although these pickles are a perfect topping for your favorite sandwich, you can also enjoy them straight out of the jar for a quick, crunchy, and bright snack.
Recipe: Classic Bread and Butter Pickles
2. Easy Spicy Freezer Pickles
Why settle for bland pickles when you can infuse them with some serious heat? This recipe, which calls for jalapeños, gives you nice heat in every bite — although the pickles won't end up so spicy that they're hard to eat. Onion and garlic add even more flavor to the equation, resulting in a flavor-packed profile you're just not going to find from your typical jarred pickles at the grocery store. These are a bit sweet, although you can omit the sugar if you prefer things to be more sour.
Recipe: Easy Spicy Freezer Pickles
3. Classic Dill Pickles
There's something about dill that pairs so beautifully with pickles. Not only do you get that delicious tang in every bite of cucumber, but the dill offers a herby burst of flavor that's hard not to love.
This recipe calls for whole dill fronds, meaning the flavor is so much more intense than the dill pickles you buy from the store. Once you're done with the pickling process, you'll have long, crunchy pickle spears to snack on whenever you're craving something salty and bold.
Recipe: Classic Dill Pickles
4. Homemade Refrigerator Pickles
Don't want to learn to can? We don't blame you; it can be a tricky process when you're first getting started. But the good news is that you don't have to learn anything about canning in order to make these refrigerator pickles.
It's a simple, easy recipe that results in super-flavorful, crunchy pickles that taste fresh. And the best news is? You don't have to wait very long to eat them, since they'll be ready about 24 hours after you stick them in the fridge.
Recipe: Homemade Refrigerator Pickles
5. Pickled Ramps with a Kick
Ramps are a type of allium that aren't grown commercially and are only available in limited quantities in the spring. They can be tricky to find, but if you can get your hands on some, you should consider pickling them.
It's a great way to preserve them so you can eat them later, and they get a kick from the inclusion of a super spicy habanero pepper. They're truly a treat.
Recipe: Pickled Ramps with a Kick
6. Sweet Pickled Grapes
Who said that vegetables were the only things you could pickle? Certainly not us! In fact, you can pickle a wide variety of different fruits. Grapes just happen to be one of our favorites.
The sweetness of the grapes contrast the acidity of white vinegar. And with a dash of cinnamon, you'll get a complex grounding note that really takes this snack to a new level. Sure, plain grapes are fine, but once you get a taste of pickled grapes, you'll understand why this is a superior snack.
Recipe: Sweet Pickled Grapes
7. Sauerkraut-ish Pickled Beets
Do you love sauerkraut? The thinly sliced pickled cabbage is one of our favorite pickled snacks. Well, you can harness that same texture by making these pickled beets.
Since the beets are grated, you get a really nice condiment that you can spoon on top of bowls, sandwiches, pasta, or basically anything else that needs a touch of tanginess and crunch. This specific recipe calls for golden beets, which won't stain like the red ones, but you can use any type of beet.
Recipe: Sauerkraut-ish Pickled Beets
8. Classic Pickled Eggs
There are few snacks we love more than pickled eggs. Not only will they satisfy savory food cravings, but they'll also fill you up way more than a classic cucumber pickle ever will. And since eggs have such a neutral flavor, they really soak up whatever you decide to put in the pickling brine.
Serve these pickled eggs for breakfast alongside a slice of toast, or enjoy them as a light appetizer before you dig into a meal. Of course, they also make an excellent addition to a snack plate.
Recipe: Classic Pickled Eggs
9. Pickled Watermelon Rind
When many people buy a watermelon, they eat the red part of the fruit and throw away the rind. But if you want to cut down on food waste in your kitchen — and make a truly delicious snack in the process — you should try making pickled watermelon rind. After pickling, watermelon rind turns into a crunchy, flavorful, and fresh-tasting snack that you can serve with other munchies or enjoy all on its own.
Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind
10. Quick Pickled Jalapeños
When you want a spicy, crunchy topping for your favorite dishes at the last minute, this recipe for quick pickled jalapeños is here to save the day. The garlicky and spicy condiment packs a punch, and if you have a high spice tolerance, you can eat it all on its own. We love this recipe because the pickles retain a lot more of their crunch than store-bought pickled jalapeños do, adding an interesting textural element to whatever you eat them with.
Recipe: Quick Pickled Jalapeños
11. Crunchy Pickled Brussels Sprouts
A lot of people wouldn't think to pickle Brussels sprouts, and would instead prefer to roast them. But if there's one veggie you absolutely have to pickle, it's them. Their layers of leaves contribute to a complex crunch that's even tastier when they've been soaked in a flavorful brine. They make an excellent snack all on their own, and they can also be an unexpected addition to a savory snack plate. You may never think of Brussels sprouts the same way again.
Recipe: Crunchy Pickled Brussels Sprouts
12. Refrigerator Pickled Okra
Okra is another excellent vegetable to pickle. Not only do these green veggies pack a delicious and subtle crunch, but they also have an interesting texture thanks to their seeds. And although some people don't like okra because they find it slimy, following this recipe will ensure that you'll get all of the crunch and none of the slime. You can slice it ahead of time and use it as a topping for dishes, or leave the pods whole if you want to use them primarily for snacking.
Recipe: Refrigerator Pickled Okra
13. Bread and Butter Pickled Sunchokes
Never had a sunchoke before? Well, take this as your chance to try it. They taste sort of like artichoke hearts, with a crispness that makes them perfect for pickling. Onion, bell pepper, and garlic keep everything tasting pretty savory, but since this recipe also calls for sugar, you'll also get a nice sweetness. It's a sophisticated recipe that will dress up just about any spread.
14. Easy Pickled Beets
Not only do pickled beets add a lovely crunch and earthy flavor to your plate, but also a pretty pop of color. These beets are incredibly easy to pull off, even if you're not an experienced pickle maker. Honestly, once they're done, you might find it hard to stop yourself from eating the whole batch at once. Saving some for later, though, ensures that you'll be able to add a flavorful, colorful touch to all of your meals — and make your snack plate shine.
Recipe: Easy Pickled Beets
15. Pickled Avocado
When you think about pickling fruit or vegetables, avocado probably aren't the first one to come to mind. Instead of having that crunchy, snappy texture you're used to with most pickles, avocados tend to be rich and creamy. But that's exactly why they taste so good once they're pickled.
The acidity creates a delicious counterpoint to the fattiness, creating a flavor balance that can immediately elevate sandwiches or salads. Your avocado toast has never been better.
Recipe: Pickled Avocado
16. Bread and Butter Pickles
When you can't decide whether you want to snack on something sweet or salty, these pickles will save the day. They make an excellent addition to a charcuterie board, offering both a hint of sweetness and plenty of refreshing tang to the spread. Plus, you can pile them on top of sandwiches, hot dogs, and more. Don't forget to stir them into salads when you're looking for an easy way to infuse dishes with more flavor.
Recipe: Bread and Butter Pickles
17. Vibrant Pickled Hot Dogs
Hear us out: Pickled hot dogs may be one of the all-time most delicious snacks out there. Hot dogs are usually pretty fatty, but their neutral flavor allows them to soak up the flavors in the brine well.
By soaking them in a seasoned brine, you'll get a bold, bright snack that has just enough richness to keep things interesting. Plus, they're a lot more filling than standard pickled veg, making your snack time so much more exciting.
Recipe: Vibrant Pickled Hot Dogs
18. Sugar-Free Pickled Red Onions
Pickled red onions make the perfect fresh, healthy-feeling condiment. Onions taste good on just about everything, but their raw flavor may be too intense for some. Soaking your onions in brine will help them lose some of that sharpness. At the same time, they'll also develop an intense acidity and get more flavor from the seasonings in your pickle brine. Plus, they make a beautiful topping on pretty much all of your favorite savory foods.
Recipe: Sugar-Free Pickled Red Onions
19. Herby Pickled Eggs
Plain pickled eggs get a serious upgrade with this recipe. Not only will you infuse the boiled eggs with vinegar, but also use herbs and pickling spices to develop an more intense flavor. Feel free to get creative with the types of herbs you use.
Once you start eating these pickled eggs, you'll want to start making them a part of your egg routine, since plain boiled eggs just won't hit the same.
Recipe: Herby Pickled Eggs
20. Mexican-Style Pickled Carrots
Mexican-style pickled carrots are one of the best-ever pickled foods. In this recipe, adapted from Kevin West, you get the sweetness of the carrots, some serious heat from jalapeños, and plenty of bright tang from the pickling liquid.
Although you can get some delicious pickled carrots at the store, they're even better when you make them from scratch. Plus, keeping some stocked in your pantry is a great way to ensure that you always have some vegetables on hand even when you don't have anything in your fridge.
Recipe: Mexican-Style Pickled Carrots
21. Pickled Strawberries
We know, we know. If you haven't had much pickled fruit before, then the idea of eating pickled strawberries might sound downright strange. But believe us when we say that strawberries are at their most delicious when you pickle them. This recipe, adapted from Alex Figura, offers the fruit a beautiful acidic tartness, making them the perfect topper for toast and salad alike.
Recipe: Pickled Strawberries
22. Pickled Apples
While we're on the topic of pickled fruit, you should definitely do some pickling in the early fall after you go apple picking. Pickling apples preserves them so you can enjoy them later in the year, and the fruit tastes delicious when it's soaked in an acidic, seasoned liquid. This recipe, adapted from Chaia Tacos, can be used as a topper for tacos or included on a pickle plate.
Recipe: Pickled Apples
23. Sweet and Sour Pickled Carrots
Sure, you can always slice your carrots before pickling them, but if you really want a unique texture, try shaving them instead. You'll get long, silky ribbons that are delicious raw but that taste even better once they're pickled in a sweet and sour brine. Since they're not overly pickled, you can serve these carrots as a salad or with a fatty protein to balance any heavy flavors.
Recipe: Sweet and Sour Pickled Carrots
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.
24. Gingery Pickled Carrots
Love the idea of pickled carrots, but looking for an earthier sort of flavor? Pickling your carrots with lots of ginger is just the solution. The garlic offers an unexpected flavor and it makes the carrots that much tastier. If you shred the carrots before pickling them, you can use them in sandwiches, mix them into salads, or use them as a crunchy topper for a rice bowl.
Recipe: Gingery Pickled Carrots