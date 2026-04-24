Crunchy Pickled Brussel Sprouts Recipe

If Brussels sprouts on the menu inspire dread, that may be because you've been served overcooked, mushy, smelly sprouts and don't care to repeat the experience. When Brussels sprouts are cooked for too long, chemical compounds they contain break down and release an unappealing sulfurous smell. Unfortunately, Brussels sprouts have been ruined this way for far too many people. However, if cooked properly, Brussels sprouts can be delicious.

Many people don't realize Brussels sprouts can be eaten raw, and although eating raw cruciferous vegetables provides serious health benefits, all the chewing involved is not everyone's first choice. You can still enjoy a satisfying crunch with cooked sprouts, as well as have them last for weeks. How is that possible? With pickling.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for quick-pickled Brussels sprouts that gives you the convenience and storage of pickling while keeping the sprouts crunchy. Traditional canning requires boiling the jars with their contents at length, but that also softens the food. A quick blanch is all these sprouts need. Then a vinegar and spice mixture is poured over the sprouts in jars before they rest in the fridge. The result is a delicious seasoned sprout that's crispy enough for a satisfying bite but tender enough to easily enjoy. As a bonus, you can eat them after just 24 hours in the fridge, which is definitely an advantage over regular canning. They'll develop more flavor (and get softer) the longer they sit, so you can enjoy them for two or three months, if they last that long.