Crunchy Pickled Brussel Sprouts Recipe
If Brussels sprouts on the menu inspire dread, that may be because you've been served overcooked, mushy, smelly sprouts and don't care to repeat the experience. When Brussels sprouts are cooked for too long, chemical compounds they contain break down and release an unappealing sulfurous smell. Unfortunately, Brussels sprouts have been ruined this way for far too many people. However, if cooked properly, Brussels sprouts can be delicious.
Many people don't realize Brussels sprouts can be eaten raw, and although eating raw cruciferous vegetables provides serious health benefits, all the chewing involved is not everyone's first choice. You can still enjoy a satisfying crunch with cooked sprouts, as well as have them last for weeks. How is that possible? With pickling.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for quick-pickled Brussels sprouts that gives you the convenience and storage of pickling while keeping the sprouts crunchy. Traditional canning requires boiling the jars with their contents at length, but that also softens the food. A quick blanch is all these sprouts need. Then a vinegar and spice mixture is poured over the sprouts in jars before they rest in the fridge. The result is a delicious seasoned sprout that's crispy enough for a satisfying bite but tender enough to easily enjoy. As a bonus, you can eat them after just 24 hours in the fridge, which is definitely an advantage over regular canning. They'll develop more flavor (and get softer) the longer they sit, so you can enjoy them for two or three months, if they last that long.
Gather your pickled Brussels sprouts ingredients
The spices you will need for this recipe are black peppercorns, mustard seed, coriander seed, and bay leaves. The recipe also calls for Brussels sprouts of course, as well as garlic, white vinegar, and either canning salt or non-iodized table salt.
Step 1: Wash the jars
Wash 3 pint jars in hot, soapy water.
Step 2: Add the spices to the jars
Evenly distribute the peppercorns, mustard seed, coriander seed, garlic, and bay leaves among the 3 jars. Set the jars aside.
Step 3: Boil the water
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Step 4: Prepare the Brussels sprouts
Meanwhile, wash the Brussels sprouts, cut off the stems, and remove any marked outer leaves.
Step 5: Slice the Brussels sprouts
Cut the Brussels sprouts in half or in quarters if they are large.
Step 6: Blanch the Brussels sprouts
When the water is boiling, add the Brussels sprouts and cook them for 3 minutes to blanch them.
Step 7: Prepare the ice bath
While the Brussels sprouts cook, prepare a large bowl of ice water.
Step 8: Cool the Brussels sprouts
After 3 minutes, drain the Brussels sprouts and place them in the ice bath to cool.
Step 9: Drain the Brussels sprouts
Once cool, drain the Brussels sprouts well.
Step 10: Fill the jars
Evenly distribute the Brussels sprouts among the 3 jars, leaving ¾ inch of headspace. Pack them in tightly with a clean utensil. Set aside.
Step 11: Prepare the brine
Place the vinegar, salt, and 1 ½ cups of water in a saucepan and just bring the liquid to a boil.
Step 12: Simmer the brine
Lower the heat and let the liquid simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 13: Pour the brine in the jars
Pour the liquid over the Brussels sprouts, evenly distributing it among the jars and leaving ½ inch of headspace. Pop any air bubbles with a clean chopstick or other utensil.
Step 14: Seal the jars
Seal the jars until they are finger-tight and let them cool to room temperature.
Step 15: Serve the crunchy pickled Brussels sprouts
Refrigerate the jars from 1 day to 1 week before serving. The Brussels sprouts will develop more flavor and get softer the longer you wait.
What pairs well with pickled Brussels sprouts?
Crunchy Pickled Brussel Sprouts Recipe
A quick blanch, a flavorful spice blend, and a vinegar bath are all that's needed to transform Brussels sprouts into a satisfyingly crunchy pickle.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
- 1 ½ teaspoons mustard seed
- ¾ teaspoon coriander seed
- 6 cloves garlic, peeled
- 3 bay leaves
- 2 ¼ pounds Brussels sprouts
- 1 ½ cups white vinegar
- 1 ½ tablespoons canning salt or non-iodized table salt
Directions
- Wash 3 pint jars in hot, soapy water.
- Evenly distribute the peppercorns, mustard seed, coriander seed, garlic, and bay leaves among the 3 jars. Set the jars aside.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
- Meanwhile, wash the Brussels sprouts, cut off the stems, and remove any marked outer leaves.
- Cut the Brussels sprouts in half or in quarters if they are large.
- When the water is boiling, add the Brussels sprouts and cook them for 3 minutes to blanch them.
- While the Brussels sprouts cook, prepare a large bowl of ice water.
- After 3 minutes, drain the Brussels sprouts and place them in the ice bath to cool.
- Once cool, drain the Brussels sprouts well.
- Evenly distribute the Brussels sprouts among the 3 jars, leaving ¾ inch of headspace. Pack them in tightly with a clean utensil. Set aside.
- Place the vinegar, salt, and 1 ½ cups of water in a saucepan and just bring the liquid to a boil.
- Lower the heat and let the liquid simmer for 5 minutes.
- Pour the liquid over the Brussels sprouts, evenly distributing it among the jars and leaving ½ inch of headspace. Pop any air bubbles with a clean chopstick or other utensil.
- Seal the jars until they are finger-tight and let them cool to room temperature.
- Refrigerate the jars from 1 day to 1 week before serving. The Brussels sprouts will develop more flavor and get softer the longer you wait.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|191
|Total Fat
|1.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.1 g
|Total Sugars
|7.7 g
|Sodium
|1,091.9 mg
|Protein
|12.5 g
How can I change this quick-pickled Brussels sprouts recipe to a traditionally canned one?
Brussels sprouts aren't normally found in lists of the best canned vegetables to keep in your pantry, but after tasting homemade pickled sprouts, you may be converted. In order to keep them in the pantry rather than the fridge you'll have to can them using the traditional water bath method. You don't need a special canner for pickled Brussels sprouts (or other high-acid foods like jam) because the vinegar turns the sprouts into a high-acid food. That means you can use a large stockpot with a lid if needed. However, don't try this method with meat or low-acid foods, including regular vegetables, because of the risk of botulism. Always use a pressure canner.
You'll need to follow a few extra steps to make this happen. First, sterilize the jars. Wash them in hot soapy water and then boil them for ten minutes in a canning pot or in a large stockpot covered by at least two inches of water. Then, follow the quick-pickled recipe steps for prepping the sprouts, blanching them, simmering the brine, and packing and closing the jars. Instead of cooling them and popping them in the fridge at this point, boil the jars in the water bath for 15 minutes. Then remove the jars, let them rest for 24 hours, check the seals, and wait at least 1-7 days before consuming. They'll last for two years before opening.
How can I customize pickled Brussels sprouts?
You can get creative with pickled vegetables, Brussels sprouts included. This recipe calls for a traditional mix of pickling spices, which includes black peppercorns, mustard seed, and coriander seed. You can mix and match other spices like allspice berries, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, whole cloves, and red pepper flakes. If you like spicy foods, you could increase the quantity of red pepper flakes or add sliced jalapeño peppers, cayenne peppers, or hot sauce to the jars.
This recipe calls for garlic, but onion is also a good choice. Adding fresh dill with the pickling spices will give the sprouts a dill flavor similar to that in dill pickles. If you love dill cucumber pickles, you could even make a version with cucumbers and Brussels sprouts together for a mix of textures with a more traditional pickle flavor. Sugar is optional in these quick pickles, but you can add a little if you like. It cuts the tartness of the vinegar a little without making the Brussels sprouts very sweet.
For a Mediterranean take on pickled Brussels sprouts, add lemon zest, capers, olives, garlic, basil, and oregano. For an Asian-style dish, try rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame seeds. You can give the sprouts a Middle Eastern vibe by adding turmeric and lemon slices. Finally, add other vegetables like carrots, radishes, red onion, or cabbage to the jar for a medley. Some of these commonly pickled vegetables can give you ideas.