Sheet Pan Corned Beef Reuben Sliders Recipe

One of my favorite things about St. Patrick's Day is the excuse to buy myself a really good Reuben. Truthfully, I can have a corned beef Reuben anytime — even if I didn't live in Cleveland, which is home to some of the best corned beef sandwiches in the nation (I stand by that), I could find one at almost any deli or easily make one at home. Still, it never feels quite as good as it does on the yearly Irish-American holiday, when eating corned beef in any form feels like an homage to my ancestors' past. The only irony in this tradition is that corned beef Reubens aren't totally Irish — in fact, they're hardly Irish at all. The sandwich is said to have originated in 1914 in a Jewish deli as a fusion of German, Jewish, and Irish-American cuisine. It's a sandwich that tells a story and wears its culture on its sleeve, which gives me all the more reason to like it.

Because corned beef and Reuben sandwiches are often associated with St. Patrick's Day, it's a common sandwich to serve around the holiday. If you find yourself hosting green-and-gold parties or simply want a new sandwich to serve on game days, my sheet pan corned beef Reuben sliders are the perfect way to serve the sandwich to a crowd. Easy to make and ready in less than 20 minutes, the sliders are the perfect bite-sized taste of savory corned beef, melty Swiss, creamy dressing, and tangy sauerkraut, all baked between caraway-sprinkled pull-apart buns.