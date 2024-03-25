How To Ensure Sauerkraut Doesn't Make Your Reuben Sandwiches Soggy

The first step to preventing a soggy sandwich is to drain off the sauerkraut, but it's not the only technique to make a solid sandwich. Reubens traditionally rely on rye bread, which is dense and can soak up any extra juices — so don't swap it for another variety if you can manage. To further fight sogginess, toast the rye bread so that it holds up to the sauerkraut's texture along with ingredients like the sauce and melted cheese. Then comes the sandwich assembly, which can be done in any order, but try not to let the sauerkraut touch the bread directly because, even if it's drained, it will still be a bit wet. Instead, add cheese on top before the second slice of bread.

Try these steps with Tasting Table's classic Reuben sandwich from recipe developer Cecilia Ryu, who creates a homemade Russian dressing and uses ½ cup of sauerkraut for two sandwiches. Go this route and use any excess sauerkraut liquid to replace the lemon juice in the dressing for acidity and to prevent waste. If your taste buds are tantalized by the thought of this classic sandwich, but you don't want to make one yourself, grab a bite at one of the best places to get a Reuben across the United States instead.