10 Tips You Need When Making Reuben Sandwiches

Few sandwiches have a cult status like the Reuben. Known most commonly for its rye bread, stacked corned beef, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and sauerkraut, it's a flavor and texture explosion. It's an almost perfect bite, encompassing salty, sweet, sour, and umami. Along with the crispness of the toasted rye and the gooey melted cheese, it's hard not to love. While the origins of the Reuben sandwich are hotly contested, it's undeniably one of the classics of American deli sandwiches.

There are variations on Reuben ingredients depending on where you go, which use pastrami or turkey instead of corned beef, or Thousand Island dressing instead of Russian dressing. Rye is the standard bread choice, but some people use sourdough or different types of rye, like marbled, dark rye, or pumpernickel. Then there are the unconventional takes on it, like the redneck Reuben with beef brisket and barbecue sauce. However you make this sandwich can be completely customizable (albeit untraditional) if you follow the basic formula for a Reuben, choosing a sturdier or maltier bread, salty meat, cheese, a tangy dressing, and a pickled salad.

The payoff is high for something quite simple to make, rewarding you with a hot sandwich that you can have as a delicious lunch or snack in a couple minutes. There are a few things to keep in mind to make sure you get the best results. Here are the tips you need when making Reuben sandwiches.