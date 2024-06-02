Vibrant Pickled Hot Dogs Recipe

Pickled hot dogs might sound like an odd concept unless you're familiar with the kind of old-timey dive bar that features a jar of them right next to the pickled eggs. You might also see them in gas stations and convenience stores right next to the Slim Jims. Whether you've tried them and liked them or never had the pleasure, developer Tess Le Moing tells us that her recipe is "easy to make, and the ingredients list is so short" — indeed, all you need to make the dish is hot dogs or smoked sausages, vinegar, and a few seasonings.

Le Moing describes the pickled hot dogs as having "a briny, vinegary layer of flavor [with] ... a little kick of spice, but not too much." She says you can eat them straight from the jar or enjoy them as part of a more elaborate snack or meal. You can also try changing things up by using another type of pre-cooked sausages. If you prefer leaving the links whole, you can do that, too, as long as your jar is tall enough to fit them.