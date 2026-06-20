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I tend to view cocktails as either aperitifs or digestifs, with the former often being citrusy or bubbly in anticipation of a meal, and the latter often being sweet enough to take the place of cakes, brownies, or ice cream. Rarely do I consider cocktails a part of the meal itself, and as such, I tend to avoid savory versions. The one exception is a blue cheese dirty martini, which has a spunky, funky flavor behind a crisp, potent mix of vodka and vermouth. It pairs perfectly with grilled steak and fresh oysters, so I also tend to save the dry martini for special occasions — which means that when I do have one, I go all-out.

If you have a place to get great stuffed olives like we do here in Cleveland (thanks, West Side Market), you may not need to stuff your own, but learning how will give you the freedom to fine-tune your dirty martinis so they taste exactly how you want them. You can choose your cheese and your olives, which can change the flavor of your drink based on what you pick. In this briny blue cheese dirty martini recipe, I not only share the best ratio for a salty, briny dirty martini, but also guide you on stuffing your own olives for a perfectly balanced, briny martini each and every time.