When To Pick Gin Vs Vodka For Your Dirtiest Martini

Just like any bevy in the bar world, "the beauty is in the eye of the beer-holder." The base spirit you select for a martini depends entirely on what you're looking to get out of your cocktail. Your dirty martini order is up to you, but picking gin versus vodka can make a pretty big difference.

Dirty martinis comprise gin or vodka, dry vermouth, and chilled olive brine. The "dirty" is the olive brine, clouding the otherwise crystalline cocktail. This punchy, sophisticated sipper is characterized by savory, mouth-watering saltiness and a heavier weight compared to perfect martinis. The addition of the olive brine lends roundness to the mouthfeel, lingers longer on the palette, and cuts down some of the harsh abrasiveness of the alcohol while the brine's natural acidity prevents it from taming the beast too much.

Whether gin or vodka is the better choice here is a matter of preference (although we're a tad partial to gin). Gin's botanical profile yields a complex dimensionality alongside that olive brine. The interplay of the olive and gin creates a profile simultaneously herbaceous, floral, and funky.

Conversely, vodka's neutral, flavorless, crisp profile lets the olive brine shine, producing a more savory drink with an olive-forward taste and distinct, piquant saltiness. Ultimately, as with any cocktail, gin or vodka regardless, most important of all is to nail the proportions: One part dry vermouth, one part olive brine, and five parts gin or vodka is ideal for a dirty martini.