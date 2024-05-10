Dirty Martini Ice Cubes Are The New Way To Drink This Classic Cocktail

As one of the most celebrated cocktails, the martini has amassed near-endless variations. There's the classic martini made with gin and vermouth, garnished with an olive. Add a splash of olive brine to make it dirty. Vodka martinis are popular; a martini made with gin and vodka is a Vesper martini, James Bond's favorite. Some variations, like the espresso martini and the appletini, don't share any ingredients with the original.

There's one thing that all martini variations have in common: It's sacrilege to serve them in anything but a martini glass, and, God forbid, never on the rocks. Serving a martini on the rocks would leave you with too much dilution — and a very watery drink.

One rising trend shakes up the notion that martinis should only be served straight up. A handful of posts across social media are garnering attention for breaking the creed: Videos show creators encasing cocktail olives in ice made from a mixture of brine and water, then serving drinks over the olive-studded cubes. The trick isn't exactly reinventing the martini, but it does add a fun, unexpected touch.